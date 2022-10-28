Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models to Feature Solid-State Buttons and Three Taptic Engines
The iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state volume and power buttons, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The Taptic Engine in the iPhone 6S – the first iPhone model to feature the component.
In a tweet
, Kuo explained that the volume and power buttons on next year's two high-end iPhone models may adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a mechanical button design that physically depresses. Apple uses a similar method for its Mac trackpads, which do not physically move and simply mimic the feeling of being pressed with small vibrations.
The new iPhones will reportedly feature additional Taptic Engines on the internal left and right sides to provide feedback to users, making it seem as though they are pressing physical buttons. The change means that the number of Taptic Engines in each iPhone will increase from one to three.
Apple was rumored to be planning to switch the Apple Watch to solid-state buttons several years ago, but the change never took place. At the time, it was said that solid-state buttons would improve water resistance and take up less internal space, but it is not clear if that would be the case for the iPhone since sufficient space for two more Taptic Engines would be required.
In an additional thread, Kuo said that "the buttonless design and switch to USB-C are two of the major updates for iPhone 15."
Top Rated Comments
I just wanna easier way to do a DFU.