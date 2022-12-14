Apple Card Promo Offers $75 in Daily Cash to New Users

Apple is offering $75 in Daily Cash to customers who open a new Apple Card through February, but they must open the account through a referral page at apple.co/referdailycash and make their first purchase within 30 days in order to qualify.



The $75 in Daily Cash is applied to the new Apple Card account's Apple Cash balance after the first transaction posts to the new Apple Card account.

Apple has run similar limited-time promotions several times in the past. For example, in September, Apple offered a higher $100 in Daily Cash to customers who opened a new Apple Card through the referral page at the time. This latest promotion began on November 30, 2022 and runs until February 28, 2023.

Apple previously announced that customers who sign up for an Apple Card between December 1 and December 25 are eligible for an increased 5% Daily Cash on Apple products purchased with the card between those dates at Apple Stores and on Apple.com.