Apple Card Promo Offers $100 in Daily Cash for New Customers

If you've been holding out on getting an Apple Card, Apple is offering a referral program right now that will net you $100 in Daily Cash if you sign up and then make a purchase within 7 days.



You can get the cash reward by signing up through this link, which leads to the ‌Apple Card‌ application website. Apple is letting current ‌Apple Card‌ owners know about the promotion and suggesting that they pass the word along to friends.



You probably know this already, but we love having you as an Apple Card customer. Right now, for a very limited time, you can help your friends earn $100 Daily Cash. If you refer Apple Card to a friend and they open a new Apple Card by September 30th, we'll give them $100 Daily Cash if they also make their first purchase within 7 days.

The promotion is valid through September 30, and accounts opened after that deadline will not qualify. ‌Apple Card‌ owners who refer their friends do not receive any kind of reward.