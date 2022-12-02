New Apple Card Customers Can Get 5% Cashback on Apple Products This Month

Apple has announced that customers who open an Apple Card account between December 1 and December 25 are eligible for an increased 5% Daily Cash on Apple products purchased with the card between those dates at Apple Stores and on Apple.com.



The following purchases with the Apple Card are ineligible for 5% Daily Cash: purchases made with Apple Card Monthly Installments or the iPhone Upgrade Program, wireless carrier financing plans, Apple services, and monthly AppleCare+ payments. Full terms and conditions are listed at the bottom of the Apple Card website.

Apple Card typically offers 3% Daily Cash on purchases completed via Apple Pay at Apple, Nike, Panera Bread, Walgreens, T-Mobile, Exxon Mobil, and Ace Hardware. Other purchases made with Apple Card via Apple Pay are eligible for 2% Daily Cash, and purchases made with the physical Apple Card are eligible for 1% Daily Cash.

Apple's credit card launched in 2019 and is available for approved U.S. customers only.