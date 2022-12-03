Elon Musk Says Apple Has 'Fully Resumed' Advertising on Twitter
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on the Twitter social network, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said today during a two-hour Twitter Spaces chat highlighted by Bloomberg. Musk also confirmed that Apple is Twitter's largest advertiser.
Just five days ago, Musk accused Apple of hating "free speech," "making moderation demands," and ceasing ad spending, causing a slew of press coverage about a potential battle brewing between Apple and Twitter. Musk publicly claimed that Apple had "mostly stopped" offering ads on Twitter and that it had also threatened to "withhold Twitter from its App Store."
Then, two days after making those statements, Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and ended up reversing course. After the meeting, Musk said that there had actually been a "misunderstanding" about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store, and Cook "was clear that Apple never considered doing so."
Musk said that Cook had shown him around Apple Park and that the two had a "good conversation," which apparently led to Apple resuming its Twitter ads. Apple had not confirmed that it had stopped ad spending on Twitter, nor has it said anything about Musk's comments today. Following the Twitter Space discussion, Musk tweeted to "thank advertisers for returning to Twitter."
Apple is consistently one of Twitter's top advertisers, and the ad spending reportedly exceeds $100 million annually.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
With the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple rolled out a Emergency SOS via Satellite, which is designed to allow iPhone 14 owners to contact emergency services using satellite connectivity when no cellular or WiFi connection is available. The feature was put to the test in Alaska today, when a man became stranded in a rural area. In the early hours of the morning on December 1, Alaska State Troopers ...
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Wednesday November 30, 2022 10:09 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, another minor bug fix update that comes one week after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According...
Do-it-yourself repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of Apple's new 10th-generation iPad, providing a closer look inside the tablet and revealing why the device lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.
The teardown reveals the internal layout of the iPad, including its two-cell 7,606 mAh battery, logic board with the A14 Bionic chip, and more.
As suspected, the...
Apple in late October began testing iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, providing betas to both developers and public beta testers. As of now, we've had four total betas, with the fourth beta having been released earlier this week. iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 are expected before the end of the year, and we thought we'd try to narrow down the launch timeline.
With only four betas released since...
The next-generation MacBook Pro models could feature faster RAM, according to a recent report from a reliable source.
MacRumors Forums member "Amethyst," who accurately revealed details about the Mac Studio and Studio Display before those products were announced, recently provided information about Apple's upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new machines are expected to feature...
The calendar has turned to December and that means Apple has only one month left to fulfill its promises of releasing an Apple Music Classical app and expanding its self-service repair program to Europe before the end of 2022. Delays are always possible, of course, so the plans could be pushed back to 2023. In any case, we have put together a list of five things that Apple still has to release...
Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the betas coming two weeks after Apple seeded the third betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.
Registered developers are able to download the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta is available over the air.
iOS...
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models feature a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera that can be used to measure a person's height instantly in Apple's preinstalled Measure app.
To measure a person's height, simply open the Measure app, point your iPhone at the person you want to measure, and make sure they are visible on the screen from...
Apple has decided to call the software that will run on its upcoming AR/VR headset "xrOS," an update from the original "RealityOS or "rOS" naming the company was planning on, according to Bloomberg. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information The name change comes as Apple begins to prepare for the launch of the headset, which is expected at some point in 2023. The headset will...
Top Rated Comments
Could someone please link me to how I can filter out the Twitter and Musk stories?
Elon is at best business as usual for content moderation and at worse going to crack down on dissenters even more than the old Twitter team. Meeting with Macron and constantly harping about "we're gonna make both the far left and far right upset!" was enough of an indication and the advertisers know that.
Twitter ads aren't going anywhere.