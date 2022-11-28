Elon Musk Claims Apple Has 'Mostly Stopped' Offering Ads on Twitter and Is Making Moderation Demands

by

Apple has cut back on its Twitter advertising, according to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. In a tweet, Musk said that Apple has "mostly stopped" its Twitter ads, asking if Apple hates "free speech."

twitter elon musk
Musk went on to publish a poll asking if Apple should "publish all censorship actions" taken that impact customers and he began retweeting content from companies that Apple has had moderation discussions with. He also retweeted the 1984 parody video from Epic Games that suggested Apple has an App Store monopoly.


Since Musk took over Twitter, advertisers have been pulling back on Twitter-based ad campaigns because of Musk's approach to moderation and the re-enabling of previously suspended and banned accounts, such as that of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Musk eliminated more than half of Twitter employees over the course of the last few weeks, including many who handled policy creation and content moderation. This has caused issues with advertisers, especially after the bungled launch of the $8 Twitter Blue subscription that included account verification. Twitter users quickly learned they could pay $8 to impersonate high-profile accounts and companies, leading to chaos on the platform.

Last week, nonprofit organization Media Matters released a report suggesting Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers. These advertisers spent $2 billion in 2020 and more than $750 million in 2022, so Twitter is facing notable losses in ad revenue. Companies like AT&T, CNN, Dell, Allstate, DirecTV, HP, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Verizon, General Mills, Volkswagen, Wells Fargo, and others are no longer running Twitter ads.

Musk has attempted to persuade advertisers to remain on the platform, going as far as personally calling the CEOs of some brands, according to Financial Times. Musk has been "berating" companies that have pulled out of Twitter ads, leading some to reduce spending to a bare minimum to "avoid further confrontation" with Musk, who has been championing "free speech" and "civil debate" on the platform.

Apple ‌App Store‌ chief Phil Schiller deactivated his Twitter account following Musk's takeover, a signal that Apple executives are not pleased with the direction that Twitter is heading, which could lead to additional clashes over moderation in the future. Last Friday, Musk commented on Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies, giving some insight into what might happen if content on Twitter grows problematic. Musk has confirmed that Apple is "making moderation demands" and has threatened to "withhold Twitter from its ‌App Store‌."


Should Twitter get to the point where its lack of moderation causes Apple and Google to remove it from their stores, Musk said that he will "make an alternative phone." He said that it hopes "it does not come to that," but will do so if there is "no other choice."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

fuchsdh Avatar
fuchsdh
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Musk keeps on doing his best drunk uncle at the holidays impression.

You can have your platform and whatever rules about speech you want. Why is Apple or any other company required to advertise on it? That's not what free speech means at all, you bloviating pile of gas.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MysticCow Avatar
MysticCow
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
FRIENDLY REMINDER: Free speech only means the government cannot jail you. It is not a 100% consequence-free move.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Red Oak Avatar
Red Oak
13 minutes ago at 10:47 am
I’m gonna enjoy watching Tesla stock head towards $50. And, sit back and watch him implode
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
18 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I’m so glad I don’t use or depend on Twitter. It seems like a complete mess.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BradWI Avatar
BradWI
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
He's getting so frazzled knowing his $44 billion investment is becoming more worthless by the minute, so he lashes out like an abusive partner.

He needs to learn than the countless sycophants in his replies are not the entirety of Twitter, or the world. He's in his own bubble of yes-men and dumb guys who think he should be worshipped. So he tweets stupid stuff like this but all he sees is "Yes, Elon!" and "You tell them" and "We stand by you".
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
I started disliking Tesla and especially Musk ever since the Cybertruck announcement before the pandemic, but now, it’s just insane how unlikable this guy has become.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro hands snowflakes 1

Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals Available Today

Wednesday November 23, 2022 1:55 pm PST by
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Cyber Monday is no different. We're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like the iPhone 13. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article12 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get

Friday November 25, 2022 4:40 am PST by
Although Black Friday is now technically over, many Apple products are still seeing major discounts through the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday. In this article, you'll find every Apple device with a notable Black Friday sale that's still available. We'll be updating as prices change and new deals arrive, so be sure to keep an eye out if you don't see the sale you're looking for yet. Note:...
Read Full Article49 comments
ipad holiday bulbs

Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals Available Today

Thursday November 24, 2022 12:25 pm PST by
Cyber Monday deals have been in full swing since Black Friday deals ended, and we're seeing solid discounts on Apple devices. We're highlighting the best sales for all of Apple's product lines, and in this article you'll find the best Cyber Monday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make ...
Read Full Article12 comments
airpods pro 2

Apple Engineer Addresses Lack of Lossless Support on New AirPods Pro

Friday November 25, 2022 2:58 am PST by
An Apple engineer has addressed the lack of lossless audio support in the second-generation AirPods Pro in a new interview. Current Bluetooth technology in the AirPods lineup means that Apple's audio products do not support Apple Music Lossless audio. Apple has previously hinted that it may develop its own codec and connectivity standard that builds on AirPlay and supports higher quality...
Read Full Article209 comments
mac imac snowflakes

Best Cyber Monday iMac and MacBook Deals Available Today

Thursday November 24, 2022 1:07 pm PST by
Our Cyber Monday coverage continues with the best deals you can find on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac. As with all holiday deals, we aren't sure how long any of these will last, and prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, be sure to buy it soon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article10 comments
maxresdefault

Nothing Phone 1 Displays AirPods Battery Level After Latest OS Update

Friday November 25, 2022 3:33 am PST by
Nothing Phone 1 users today began receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update, which adds support for displaying the battery percentage of connected AirPods, amongst other improvements and bug fixes. If you own a Nothing Phone 1, you can check for the OTA update by going to Settings -> System -> System updates. Bear in mind that as support for displaying AirPods battery level is still an...
Read Full Article58 comments
apple watch gold ornaments

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals Available Today

Wednesday November 23, 2022 9:31 am PST by
We're tracking all of the best Apple product discounts for Cyber Monday, and the Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, so you're guaranteed to find solid discounts right now. In this article, you'll discover the best Cyber Monday sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article8 comments