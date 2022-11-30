'M2 Max' Geekbench Scores Leak Online, Revealing Rumored Specs and Performance

Geekbench scores allegedly for the upcoming "M2 Max" chip have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the performance levels and specific details of the forthcoming Apple silicon processor.



The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration of with the ‌M2‌ Max chip, a 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. The Mac listed has an identifier "Mac14,6," which could be upcoming MacBook Pros or the next-generation Mac Studio. Apple offers a maximum of 64GB of memory on the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, while the ‌Mac Studio‌ can be configured with up to 128GB of memory with the M1 Ultra.

According to the test, the ‌M2‌ Max chip scored 1,853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core. For comparison, the M1 Max chip in the Mac Studio scored 1,755 in single-core and 12,333 in multi-core. If the ‌M2‌ Max chip results are accurate, the performance increase will be relatively minor for the upcoming chip.

The ‌M2‌ chip, announced in June 2022, is based on an enhanced version of TSMC's 5nm process. What fabrication process the upcoming ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips will have is not entirely clear. While they could feature the same enhanced 5nm process as the standard ‌M2‌ chip, there are also rumors it could leapfrog to 3nm, offering significant performance and energy efficiency gains.

According to the results, the chip was tested on a Mac running macOS Ventura 13.2, which has yet to enter developer or public beta testing but is being worked on internally at Apple. The first Macs expected to feature the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips are rumored to be updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, with the ‌Mac Studio‌ to follow sometime next year. The updated MacBook Pros were initially rumored to launch in the October to November timeframe but are now expected to launch in early 2023.

Apple has several Macs in the work for 2023, including updated MacBook Pros, an updated iMac, and the long-rumored Apple silicon Mac Pro. For a complete rundown of all the new Macs we expect next year and beyond, be sure to check out our guide.