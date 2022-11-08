Five Remaining Things to Expect From Apple Before the End of 2022

by

Apple recently indicated that its product lineup is "set" heading into the holiday shopping season, suggesting that there won't be any new Macs or other devices announced through the remainder of 2022. Nonetheless, there are still at least five notable items on Apple's agenda to expect before the end of the year, as outlined below.

iOS 16.2

iOS 16
iOS 16.2 is currently in beta and is expected to be released in mid-December. The software update includes several new features for the iPhone, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, new Home app architecture, Live Activities for select sports games via the Apple TV app, new Sleep and Medications widgets for the Lock Screen, unintentional Emergency SOS call reporting, 5G support in India, and more.

Apple also plans to release iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2 in December. On the Apple TV, tvOS 16.2 enables multi-user Siri voice recognition for a more personalized experience, with support for up to six family members.

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Emergency SOS Satellite YouTube
All four iPhone 14 models support a new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that will allow the devices to connect directly to a satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. In a support document, Apple says the feature "will be available with an iOS 16 software update coming in November 2022," but the company has not shared a specific release date.

Given that iOS 16.1 was released in late October, and that iOS 16.2 is expected to be released in December, Emergency SOS via Satellite will likely be enabled with iOS 16.1.1, which is already in testing. There's also a chance that Emergency SOS via Satellite will be enabled with iOS 16.1.2, but there is no evidence of such an update yet and Apple would likely want to get the feature launched before the week of U.S. Thanksgiving.

At launch, Emergency SOS via Satellite will be available in the United States and Canada only and will be free for the first two years. Apple reportedly confirmed that it plans to expand the feature to additional countries by the end of next year.

Apple Music Classical

primephonic app
In August 2021, Apple announced the acquisition of classical music service Primephonic. At the time, Apple said it planned to launch a dedicated classical music app in 2022 that combined Primephonic's user interface with additional features.

While there is still no sign of the Apple Music Classical app, evidence of the app was spotted in both iOS 15.5 code and in an XML file on Apple's servers earlier this year. Few other details are known about the app, including whether it will be a built-in app or released on the App Store as a standalone download given its niche purpose.

Even if Apple Music Classical is not a preinstalled app, it appears that the app will have system-level integration, so its release will likely come alongside a software update such as iOS 16.1.1 or iOS 16.2 later this year if Apple meets its 2022 deadline.

Self-Service Repair Program Expansion

Apple Self Service Mac Repair August 2022
In August, Apple indicated that its self-service repair program will be expanded to additional countries in Europe and to additional Mac models with Apple silicon chips before the end of the year, so Apple has under two months left to meet that promise.

The program first launched in April, providing customers in the U.S. with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to complete do-it-yourself repairs of iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE models. The program was expanded in August to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 series of chips.

Black Friday Shopping Event

apple gift card pink holiday
For many years, Apple has held a four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and select other countries, offering customers a free Apple gift card worth anywhere from $25 to $200 with the purchase of an eligible new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, AirPods, or other product.

Black Friday is on November 25 this year and is one of the few occasions per year that Apple offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup throughout the month.

Popular Stories

belkin magsafe charger car

Belkin Debuts Official MagSafe Car Charging Mount

Friday November 4, 2022 12:52 pm PDT by
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe. There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models. Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger...
Read Full Article125 comments
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.1.1 as Widespread Wi-Fi Bug Persists

Monday November 7, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers. MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
Read Full Article94 comments
14 inch macbook pro xmas lights

Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros, Save Up to $499

Monday November 7, 2022 6:44 am PST by
It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date. 14-inch MacBook Pro Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599...
Read Full Article77 comments
apple show time event banner

Apple Issues Takedown Order for Popular YouTube Channel That Archived WWDC Keynotes

Monday November 7, 2022 3:39 am PST by
Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes. The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, "Apple WWDC Videos," contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three...
Read Full Article263 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New Apple TV 4K

Friday November 4, 2022 12:10 pm PDT by
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it's worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,...
Read Full Article138 comments
selena gomez doc

Apple Promotes Selena Gomez Documentary With Free 2-Month TV+ Subscription

Thursday November 3, 2022 8:16 am PDT by
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez. A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Read Full Article87 comments
pixel 7 iphon 14 pro max day 2

Camera Comparison: Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thursday November 3, 2022 8:41 am PDT by
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have ...
Read Full Article185 comments
top stories 5nov2022

Top Stories: iOS 16.2 in Mid-December, No New Macs Until 2023, and More

Saturday November 5, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year. There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in...
Read Full Article43 comments