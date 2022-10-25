Everything New in iPadOS and iOS 16.2 Beta 1: Freeform App, Stage Manager External Display Support, Accidental Emergency SOS Reports and More

by

Apple today provided the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers, introducing even more new features that have been promised for the iOS 16 update.

iOS 16
We've outlined all of the changes found in the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 betas so far in this guide.

Freeform App

Apple debuted a new cross-platform Freeform app in iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. Designed for collaboration, Freeform can be used for jotting down notes, sketching, drawing, saving links, and more.

freeform
Multiple people can work on the same Freeform document, with updates synced for all participants in real-time. Apple says that Freeform can be used for sketching projects, designing mood boards, and brainstorming ideas, with the app serving as a creative space.

Stage Manager External Display Support

With iPadOS 16.2, Stage Manager on M1 and M2 iPads can be used with external displays once again. This is functionality that Apple removed in the first version of iPadOS 16 in order to expand ‌Stage Manager‌ to A12X and A12Z iPad Pro models.

ipados 16 stage manager
With external display support, ‌Stage Manager‌ supports up to eight apps for multitasking purposes, rather than four. This functionality is limited to ‌M1‌ and ‌M2‌ iPads.

New Home App Architecture

Paired with HomePod 16.2 software, iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.1 add support for an updated Home app architecture that comes following the addition of the Matter smart home standard.

home app architecture update 1
Apple says that the new Home app architecture will bring faster, more reliable performance in homes with many smart accessories, but it requires every device that accesses the home to be running the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2 betas, along with the HomePod 16.2 beta software.

Expanded 120Hz ProMotion Support

On devices that support ProMotion, Apple says that SwiftUI animated layout changes will support a 120Hz refresh rate, functionality that was previously missing.

Unintentional SOS Calls

Apple appears to be collecting data on accidental SOS calls with the update, and one user has reported an Apple inquiry about the call that collects system data.

Software Updates

Apple has made a small tweak to the Software Updates section of the Settings app, which is available under General. The text of the software version that's installed is now bolder, making it more apparent.

ios 16 2 software update bold

Other New Features

Know of a new feature in iOS 16.2 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
Mark Your Calendars Merged

Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up

Sunday October 23, 2022 11:08 am PDT by
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Read Full Article73 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article268 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

Friday October 21, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Read Full Article293 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article16 comments
anker cube 1

Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Friday October 21, 2022 1:34 pm PDT by
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Read Full Article101 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article428 comments