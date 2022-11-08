Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the betas coming two weeks after Apple seeded the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.

Registered developers are able to download the iOS 16‌.2 and iPadOS 16.2 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta is available over the air.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 include the Freeform app, which can be used for jotting down notes, sketching, drawing, brainstorming ideas, creating mood boards, and more. Multiple people can work on the same Freeform board, with changes synced for all participants in real time.

For the iPad, iPadOS 16.2 brings external display support to the Stage Manager multitasking feature, allowing up to eight apps to be used at once. External display support is available for the M1 and M2 ‌iPad‌ models.

Apple has added a new Home app architecture coming in iOS and iPadOS 16.2, which Apple says is designed to bring faster, more reliable performance, especially in homes with a lot of smart home accessories. The new architecture requires the HomePod 16.2 beta software, and it causes the Home app not to work with devices updated to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1.

Unintentional Emergency SOS calls can be reported to Apple in iOS 16.2, there's a new Sleep widget, live sports scores are back for the TV app, and more, with full details available in our iOS 16.2 feature guide. iOS 16.2 is expected to see a release in mid-December.

fullfast Avatar
fullfast
44 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Hope this fixes the camera initiation issue where you have to re-lock/unlock the phone....logged with  support but no response
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lammersst Avatar
lammersst
25 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Hope this fixes the camera initiation issue where you have to re-lock/unlock the phone....logged with  support but no response
Seems to be fixed for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZS88 Avatar
ZS88
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am

Hope this fixes the camera initiation issue where you have to re-lock/unlock the phone....logged with  support but no response
It's fixed
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am

Anyone got the build number yet?
Build is 20C5043e
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChrisFromNEPA Avatar
ChrisFromNEPA
53 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Anyone got the build number yet?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
39 minutes ago at 10:22 am
[SPOILER="iOS & iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]Freeform[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Can’t delete boards while offline, or if iCloud data is disabled for Freeform. (100294085)
Workaround: Go to Settings (System Setting on macOS) > Apple ID > iCloud, then in the Apps using iCloud section, toggle Freeform to On.
* Adding or removing collaborators can fail while attempting to change share settings. (101186059)
Workaround: Close the share sheet and try to add or remove the participants again.

[HEADING=2]Keyboard[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 2[/HEADING]

* Fixed: When typing in Chinese Pinyin, selecting an option from the candidate bar is unresponsive. (73513207)

[HEADING=2]Stage Manager[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* While using Stage Manager with an External Display, dragging a second window to the workspace incorrectly hides the Recent Apps list—shifting all windows in the workspace to the right. (98540114)

[HEADING=2]TV App[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 2[/HEADING]

* Fixed: Play tracking (Up Next, and Top Shelf Update) won’t work for all platforms. (101258095)

[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 2[/HEADING]

* Disable animations of NavigationStack push and pop by wrapping path mutation in withTransaction(transaction) { … } where transaction has disablesAnimations set to true. (88993253)

[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 2[/HEADING]

* Fixed: Programmatically popping multiple views from a NavigationStack, by manipulating its path binding, now animates. Use with Transaction to override this behavior. (96852321)

[/SPOILER]
Released today
iOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e) - November 8, 2022
iPadOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e) - November 8, 2022
macOS 13.1 beta 2 (22C5044e) - November 8, 2022
watchOS 9.2 beta 2 (20S5342d) - November 8, 2022
tvOS 16.2 beta 2 (20K5342d) - November 8, 2022
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
