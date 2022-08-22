Apple Expands Self Service Repair Program to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

by

Apple today announced that it is expanding the Self Service Repair program to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple Self Service Mac Repair August 2022
Starting tomorrow, users of ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro models with chips from the M1 family will be able to obtain repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools via the Apple ‌Self Service Repair‌ Store. Apple says that ‌Self Service Repair‌ for ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro will offer more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come in the future.

Apple launched ‌Self Service Repair‌ for the iPhone earlier this year for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. For the Mac, the program will work the same as with the ‌iPhone‌, obligating customers to first review the repair manual before visiting the ‌Self Service Repair‌ Store to order parts and tools.

Apple will offer rental kits for $49 for customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair, providing them with access to a tool kit for one week with free shipping. Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, often receiving credit for their repair purchase in the process.

Apple reaffirmed that the program will expand to additional countries later this year, starting in Europe. "For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," the company added.

Tag: Self Service Repair Guide

Top Rated Comments

randolorian Avatar
randolorian
20 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Here's the MBP repair vehicle that will be dispatched to your home. It includes all parts and tools needed to perform the repair yourself.

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
27 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Can’t wait to hear how this is also an evil program from the totally neutral iFixit.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
28 minutes ago at 06:14 am

For anyone that’s hasn’t watched it yet, go watch SnazzyLabs video on this program that Apple is offering:


People wanted the right to repair. Well, they got it. And this is what is needed so....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
13 minutes ago at 06:30 am

For anyone that’s hasn’t watched it yet, go watch SnazzyLabs video on this program that Apple is offering:


I'd rather not have to watch him.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
33 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Can I "repair" it to double the ram though? asking for a friend
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
barkomatic Avatar
barkomatic
26 minutes ago at 06:16 am
I'm glad that they are offering this. I suppose the other side of this issue would be for Apple to engineer their devices to be a little more repair friendly such as using screws instead of glue where feasible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
