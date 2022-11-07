Apple Preparing iOS 16.1.1 as Widespread Wi-Fi Bug Persists

by

Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying ‌iPhone‌ customers.

iOS 16
MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing within Apple and could see a launch in the near future. While it's unclear what the update will include, it's possible it could fix a widespread and persistent Wi-Fi bug that has impacted users. The bug causes a user's ‌iPhone‌ to randomly disconnect from Wi-Fi when left on standby, such as overnight or in other situations.

Alongside the fix for the Wi-Fi bug, Apple could address long-standing complaints from users since ‌iOS 16‌'s launch in September, including reports of battery drain, slow Spotlight search, and laggy animations on iPhone 14 Pro models when swiping out of apps. For new features, iOS 16.1.1 could include Emergency SOS via Satellite for iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said in his Power On newsletter that Apple is likely to release Emergency SOS via Satellite via a dot-update to ‌iOS 16‌ in November, which could turn out to be iOS 16.1.1. MacRumors has seen no sign of any other iOS 16.1.X update in our analytics at the time of writing. Apple has not yet provided specific information on when Emergency SOS via Satellite will be available to users beyond saying in November.

Apple is currently publicly testing iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 with developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16.2 is slated to be launched in mid-December.

TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
18 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Hopefully, it fixes the battery life issue as well. With iOS 16.1 my battery life on iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB has not been that great :(
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor
Eldaerenth Faexidor
5 minutes ago at 09:11 am
My 14 Pro’s performance on iOS 16 is nothing but smooth sailing, literally experienced zero bugs, lol.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx
zorinlynx
19 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I'm guessing this is only hitting some devices? Wifi's been solid on 16.1 since the update, both at home and work.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macguru212
macguru212
13 minutes ago at 09:03 am
My iPad has wifi issues since upgrading - I need to toggle on/off for it to fully work. Hopefully this in only a short term problem. Get yer toosh in gear, Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes
TwoBytes
19 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I hope it fixes the GPS issue too!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djbuddha
djbuddha
8 minutes ago at 09:07 am

I'm guessing this is only hitting some devices? Wifi's been solid on 16.1 since the update, both at home and work.
My 13 Pro Max has been a disaster. Reset my network settings, even restored the phone. Haven’t updated my old XS Max and Wi-Fi is perfectly fine.

We don’t have a real unlimited data plan in Canada without getting throttled to dial up days, so being vigilant about constantly checking and restarting Wi-Fi or even the phone in some instances is crucial until they address this in an update.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
