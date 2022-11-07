When to Expect the Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature to Launch on iPhone
All four iPhone 14 models support a new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that will allow the devices to connect directly to a satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says the feature will launch in November, and while the company has yet to provide a more specific release date, we have outlined the most likely timing below.
In a support document, Apple says Emergency SOS via Satellite "will be available with an iOS 16 software update coming in November 2022." Given that iOS 16.1 was released in late October, and that iOS 16.2 is expected to be released in December, Emergency SOS via Satellite will likely be enabled with iOS 16.1.1, which is already in testing and should also address issues related to Wi-Fi connectivity and the SKAdNetwork framework.
There's a lesser chance that Emergency SOS via Satellite will be enabled with iOS 16.1.2, but there is no evidence of such an update yet and Apple would likely want to get Emergency SOS via Satellite launched before the week of U.S. Thanksgiving.
When it launches in the United States and Canada, Apple says Emergency SOS via Satellite will be free for the first two years, which suggests that Apple might be planning to charge for the service at some point in the future. Apple reportedly confirmed that the feature will be expanded to additional countries by the end of next year
.
In "ideal conditions with a direct view of the sky and the horizon," Apple says a text message might take 15 seconds to send via satellite, but notes it can take over a minute for a message to send "under trees with light or medium foliage." Read our in-depth guide to Emergency SOS via Satellite for additional information about the feature.
Popular Stories
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have ...
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe.
There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger...
Starting today, the new Apple TV 4K is available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. Pricing starts at $129 for the 64GB model without Ethernet and Thread support, while the full-spec 128GB model costs $149.
The new Apple TV is also available for walk-in customers at Apple Stores that have stock, but we recommend arranging a pickup just in case.
...
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it's worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,...
Saturday November 5, 2022 12:07 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Twitter for iOS was today updated with support for Twitter's upcoming revamped Twitter Blue subscription plan that will enable users to pay $8 per month to be verified on the platform, with other perks such as fewer ads and priority replies.
According to the App Store update, Twitter users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to...
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year.
There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in...
Top Rated Comments