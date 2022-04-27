Apple Launches Self Service Repair Program for iPhone

by

Apple today announced it has launched its self-service repair program for the iPhone, announced late last year, that will let iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE users conduct certain repairs at home in the United States with plans to launch in Europe later this year.

apple self service repair text
Apple says that genuine repair manuals and Apple parts and tools will be available in a new Self Service Repair Store. In the store, customers will have access to over 200 individual parts and tools. At first, the store will include tools only for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ lineups and the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. Apple says it plans to expand the store with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs with Apple silicon chips later this year.

To conduct a repair, customers will first need to review the repair manual for their product and the specific repair on Apple's support website. After, they'll be able to order the required parts and tools from the Self Service Repair Store and begin the repair. All the tools and parts offered in the store undergo "extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability," Apple says.

While customers must order the parts needed for the repair, Apple will provide a $49 kit that includes all the essential tools required to conduct repairs for customers. The rental kit will be available to customers for one week before they're needed to be sent back to Apple and are shipped free of charge. This rental option offers flexibility to customers who may not want to fully own and purchase tools for just a single repair.

The program is part of Apple's efforts to "further expand access to repairs," according to the company. Still, Apple cautions that the "vast majority" of customers should still visit a professional repair provider, such as an Apple Store, to ensure their devices are repaired safely and reliably. Over the last three years, Apple has expanded its repair network, including over 3,000 Independent Repair Providers and more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide.

Tag: Self Service Repair

Top Rated Comments

ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
26 minutes ago at 05:16 am
Seems silly to offer self service on the newest devices first, you know the devices less likely to need to be serviced/fixed. An iPhone XS or 11 is more likely to need a new battery than a 2 month old SE or 6 month old 13.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmy_Banks Avatar
Jimmy_Banks
30 minutes ago at 05:12 am
Good timing, my iPhone 12 needs a new battery.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eilavid Avatar
eilavid
30 minutes ago at 05:13 am
had a look around the site and the prices seem fair? the batteries cost the same as various other aftermarket sites
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jumpcutking Avatar
jumpcutking
30 minutes ago at 05:13 am
It seems the cost of the repair seem on par with the cost of a repair in the Apple Store - which is odd because your repairing it yourself. It’s interesting.

I checked the 13 pro max display.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alpi123 Avatar
alpi123
28 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Parts such as Battery and Display require "System Configuration Tool". It's said you need to contact them after the repair to be able to remove the warnings iOS gives.


(also no international shipping as of right now, which sucks, as much as them only providing parts for the 12 and 13 models)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bababooie Avatar
bababooie
26 minutes ago at 05:17 am
my 12 pro battery is at 60% too
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

galaxy s21

Samsung Now Offers Self-Repair Options for Galaxy Devices in Partnership With iFixit

Thursday March 31, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
Apple competitor Samsung today announced a new partnership with iFixit that will see Samsung providing authentic parts, repair tools, and repair guides to customers who want to repair their own Galaxy devices. Samsung's new program mirrors a self-repair program that Apple introduced last year. The "Self Service Repair" program, which is supposed to be launching in early 2022, is designed to...
Read Full Article41 comments
apple self service repair announcement

Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program, Starting With iPhone 12 and 13

Wednesday November 17, 2021 6:07 am PST by
Apple today announced the "Self Service Repair" program, allowing users to complete their own repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools. The Self Service Repair program will give customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. The scheme will be...
Read Full Article467 comments
apple self service repair text

Apple's Parts Store for Do-It-Yourself Repairs Will Be Operated By a Third Party

Monday November 22, 2021 10:02 am PST by
Last week, Apple announced a new self-service repair program that will provide customers with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals for completing their own repairs of select devices, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and later Macs with M1 chips. Apple said the program will be available starting early next year in the United States and expand to additional countries...
Read Full Article50 comments
apple independent repair program

Only a 'Small Fraction' of iPhone Users Will Use Self Service Repair Program, Study Suggests

Friday November 19, 2021 8:25 am PST by
Very few iPhone users will repair their own iPhone to postpone their next smartphone purchase, despite the Self Service Repair program, according to research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Earlier this week, Apple announced the Self Service Repair program, giving customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts,...
Read Full Article188 comments
maxresdefault

iFixit Lauds Apple's New Self Service Repair Program, Calls It a 'Remarkable Concession'

Wednesday November 17, 2021 12:04 pm PST by
Apple this morning surprised the world with an unexpected "Self Service Repair" program, which is designed to allow customers access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for making their own device repairs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Giving customers this kind of unprecedented access to repair guidelines and hardware is a major win for Right to Repair...
Read Full Article310 comments
maxresdefault

Tim Cook Discusses Apple's New Do-It-Yourself Repair Program and More

Wednesday November 24, 2021 8:38 am PST by
Apple recently announced a new self-service repair program that will provide customers with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals for completing their own repairs of select devices, starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Apple said the program will launch early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly shared his...
Read Full Article77 comments
apple parts and service history

iOS 15.2 Adds 'Parts and Service History' Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 7, 2021 9:12 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 15.2, Apple is adding a new "Parts and Service History" section to the Settings app that will let users see the service history of their iPhones and confirm that components used for repairs are genuine. As outlined in a new support document, iPhone users who have iOS 15.2 or later installed can go to Settings > General > About to access Parts and Service History. The...
Read Full Article25 comments
iphone 13 face id display repairs

Apple Bows to Pressure and Makes the iPhone 13 Easier to Repair

Monday November 15, 2021 2:16 am PST by
After backlash around the iPhone 13's repairability earlier this month, Apple has changed its policy and made its latest smartphone easier to repair. Image via iFixit Following the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup earlier this year, iFixit and other independent repair outlets discovered that replacing the iPhone's display renders Face ID non-functional. This limited basic screen repairs to...
Read Full Article

Popular Stories

top stories 23 apr 2022

Top Stories: MagSafe Battery Pack Update, iPhone 14 Rumors, and More

Saturday April 23, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors. Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details! ...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Gurman: Standard iPhone 14 to Miss Out on 48MP Camera and A16 Chip, Satellite Connectivity Features Could Launch This Year

Monday April 25, 2022 3:19 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 models will deviate further from the iPhone 14 Pro models with different chips and Wide cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman supported a range of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup and affirmed that Apple is still working on satellite connectivity features. Gurman outlined how Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro...
Read Full Article88 comments
hidratespark pro steel apple

Apple Now Selling Two New HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles With Apple Health Integration

Monday April 25, 2022 6:07 am PDT by
Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health. The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and...
Read Full Article92 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's Studio Display vs. Dell's Latest $655 27-Inch UltraSharp Monitor

Monday April 25, 2022 1:48 pm PDT by
Last week, we compared the Apple Studio Display to the much cheaper and feature rich Samsung M8 Display, and the comparison was popular with MacRumors readers, so we thought we'd pit the Studio Display against yet another competing option, Dell's UltraSharp 27-inch "U2723QE" 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $655 on sale, Dell's...
Read Full Article289 comments
pixel watch leak android central

Google's Unreleased Pixel Watch Leaks After Being Left Behind in a Restaurant

Monday April 25, 2022 4:08 am PDT by
The "Pixel Watch," Google's first flagship smartwatch aimed to become a competitor for the Apple Watch, has leaked online after a Google employee who had access to the unreleased watch apparently left it behind at a bar. The images were shared with Android Central, which stated at the time that it had received the pictures from a source who had found the watch at a restaurant. Thanks to a Red...
Read Full Article102 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Already Working On iMac With 'M3' Chip, iMac Pro Also Under Development But Won't Launch Anytime Soon

Monday April 25, 2022 1:59 am PDT by
Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an iMac with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the iMac, including...
Read Full Article68 comments
sony wh 1000xm5

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Leak Reveals New Design, Enhanced ANC, and Battery Life

Saturday April 23, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering. When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve...
Read Full Article153 comments
magsafe battery pack feature2

MagSafe Battery Pack Owners Get Unexpected Upgrade

Monday April 25, 2022 2:22 am PDT by
Apple has significantly boosted the charging speed of the MagSafe Battery Pack via a firmware update, offering enhanced functionality, even for users who already own the accessory. Apple's latest firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, released last week, enables 7.5W charging on the go, up from the previous limit of 5W that has been a subject of discontentment for some users. When...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Samsung's New 32-Inch 'M8' Display vs. Apple's Studio Display

Thursday April 21, 2022 1:14 pm PDT by
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article365 comments