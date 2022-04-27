Apple Launches Self Service Repair Program for iPhone

Apple today announced it has launched its self-service repair program for the iPhone, announced late last year, that will let iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE users conduct certain repairs at home in the United States with plans to launch in Europe later this year.



Apple says that genuine repair manuals and Apple parts and tools will be available in a new Self Service Repair Store. In the store, customers will have access to over 200 individual parts and tools. At first, the store will include tools only for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ lineups and the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. Apple says it plans to expand the store with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs with Apple silicon chips later this year.

To conduct a repair, customers will first need to review the repair manual for their product and the specific repair on Apple's support website. After, they'll be able to order the required parts and tools from the Self Service Repair Store and begin the repair. All the tools and parts offered in the store undergo "extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability," Apple says.

While customers must order the parts needed for the repair, Apple will provide a $49 kit that includes all the essential tools required to conduct repairs for customers. The rental kit will be available to customers for one week before they're needed to be sent back to Apple and are shipped free of charge. This rental option offers flexibility to customers who may not want to fully own and purchase tools for just a single repair.

The program is part of Apple's efforts to "further expand access to repairs," according to the company. Still, Apple cautions that the "vast majority" of customers should still visit a professional repair provider, such as an Apple Store, to ensure their devices are repaired safely and reliably. Over the last three years, Apple has expanded its repair network, including over 3,000 Independent Repair Providers and more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide.