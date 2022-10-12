Apple Employees at Unionized Maryland Store Denied Latest Benefits Provided to Non-Union Workers

by

Apple does not plan to provide recently announced employee perks to workers at a Maryland store who have unionized, reports Bloomberg. Apple this week announced plans to offer employees additional funds for education and new health care features in some states, but unionized employees at the Towson, Maryland Apple Store will not receive these benefits.

towson maryland apple store
Towson workers were told that the store would need to negotiate benefits with Apple through the union, which is something that Apple's head of retail, Deirdre O'Brien, warned employees about in anti-union messaging sent out in May.

"We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement," she said at the time. "Which I feel could fundamentally change if a store is represented by a union under a collective bargaining agreement."

Despite Apple's efforts, the Towson store unionized in June, becoming the first Apple retail location in the United States to do so. Bloomberg suggests that Apple's decision to withhold perks from the Towson store could dissuade other stores from unionizing, but it could also lead to further worker upset. Other companies like Starbucks that have been fighting unionization have also provided exclusive benefits at non-union stores.

Employees at non-union Apple retail locations are eligible for advanced tuition reimbursement at select colleges, a free Coursera membership, and in Connecticut, New York, Georgia, Washington, and New Jersey, employees have access to a health care plan that waives co-pays for Apple-approved doctors.

Apple has been continually improving benefits for retail workers in an effort to prevent unionization. Apple in February announced more paid sick days, more vacation days, and more parental leave, and in June, the company agreed to make employee schedules more flexible to prevent overworking.

The Towson, Maryland store is represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union and formal negotiations are set to begin with Apple soon.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

These 10 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Friday October 7, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article200 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Monday October 10, 2022 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models. The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article255 comments
iOS 16

Five New Features Coming to Your iPhone With iOS 16.1 Later This Month

Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September. With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
Read Full Article98 comments
iPhone SE 4 TouchID and Notch 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature 6.1-Inch LCD Display With Notch

Sunday October 9, 2022 11:59 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Read Full Article309 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2022 With These Four Features

Saturday October 8, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year." With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box. Faster chip: Gurman said...
Read Full Article292 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article153 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
top stories 8oct2022

Top Stories: What to Expect From Apple in October, iPhone 14 Plus Launch, and More

Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The first week of October has passed, and while we're expecting to see a number of hardware and software launches from Apple in the coming weeks, there's no sign of a media event in the works. This week also saw the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, the last member of the iPhone 14 lineup to become available following last month's introduction. We're also looking forward to operating system...
Read Full Article24 comments