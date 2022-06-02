Apple Agrees to Improve Working Conditions for Retail Employees Amid Unionization Efforts

by

Apple is planning to make employee schedules at retail locations more flexible in an attempt to improve working conditions, reports Bloomberg. The changes come as employees in some Apple stores have been working toward unionization.

apple store palo alto
Going forward, Apple will make sure that there are at least 12 hours in between each shift an employee must take on, up from the current 10 hour minimum. Employees will not have to work past 8:00 p.m. for more than three days a week unless they choose to work late shifts.

Employees will no longer be scheduled to work more than five days in a row, down from six days in a row, though there could be exemptions during holidays and new product launches, and full-time employees will be eligible for a dedicated weekend day off for each six month period that they work.

Workers that spoke to Bloomberg said that Apple plans to implement these scheduling changes in the coming months, and they will be in addition to new benefits introduced in February. Apple in February bumped up the number of available paid sick days, is offering more vacation days, and has upped parental leave.

Apple retail locations in Washington State, New York, Maryland, and Atlanta have taken steps toward unionization with employees asking for higher pay, more vacation time, better retirement options, and other benefits, but none of these efforts have been successful to date.

Apple's head of retail Deirdre O'Brien in May sent out a video to employees to dissuade them from unionizing. "It is your right to join a union - and it is equally your right not to join a union," O'Brien said in the video. She said that employees should "consult a wide range of people and sources" to have a full understanding of what it would mean to "work at Apple under a collective bargaining agreement."

O'Brien said that a union would make it more difficult for Apple to implement "immediate, widespread changes," and it could "make it harder for [Apple] to act swiftly to address things" that employees bring up.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

quagmire Avatar
quagmire
31 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
#1 way to avoid unionization: Treat the employees right from the start.

Novel concept......
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
31 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
Please also improve conditions for customers. Improve staff competence, knowledge, attitude and politeness.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StrangeNoises Avatar
StrangeNoises
28 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
Looks like unionisation is already working for them, even while still in potential state. they'd be mad to stop working for it now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Winstonp Avatar
Winstonp
16 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
What are their plans for ensuring humane and fair working conditions and practices in factories?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Karma*Police Avatar
Karma*Police
5 minutes ago at 03:56 pm

I'd rather leave and find a better company to work for than pay up to 5% of my earnings to a political organization that may or may not push an agenda I agree with. Would also really suck for anyone that would like to work for Apple but don't want to support the union cash machine.

Seems to me that companies are competing for competent employees already.
Unions are like leeches. They suck the employees and companies dry. I wish these employees succeeded so they could see that firsthand. But it’s easy to be seduced by the promise of safety instead of going out into the unknown and taking a chance on yourself.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article167 comments
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
iOS 14 Always on Display Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Always-On Display Mode

Sunday May 29, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
Read Full Article167 comments
macos 13 text mockup

macOS 13: What We Know So Far

Monday May 30, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 13 Name? Every year heading into...
Read Full Article238 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Sunday May 29, 2022 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Read Full Article113 comments
ipad pro

Apple Memo Says Original iPad Pro and Strangely the 'Apple TV HD' Will Become Vintage Products Next Month

Tuesday May 31, 2022 12:58 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
Read Full Article99 comments
macbookairthunderboltports

What to Expect If Apple Debuts a New MacBook Air at WWDC Next Week

Wednesday June 1, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Read Full Article157 comments