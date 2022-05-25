Apple Retail Chief Dissuades Employees From Unionizing in New Video

by

As multiple Apple Stores in the United States work toward unionization, Apple's head of retail Deirdre O'Brien is aiming to thwart employee efforts through an anti-union video that was sent out to retail stores today.

apple grand central
Bloomberg shared details on the video, with O'Brien telling employees that unionization could slow workplace progress and could result in a soured relationship between Apple and its employees.

"It is your right to join a union - and it is equally your right not to join a union," O'Brien said in the video. She said that employees should "consult a wide range of people and sources" to have a full understanding of what it would mean to "work at Apple under a collective bargaining agreement."

O'Brien said that union organizations do not have an understanding of how Apple runs and may not be committed to employees as Apple is.

"We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement, which I feel could fundamentally change if a store is represented by a union under a collective bargaining agreement," she said. "And I worry about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship. An organization that doesn't have a deep understanding of Apple or our business, and most importantly, one that I do not believe shares our commitment to you."

She explained that implementing raises, bonuses, and other new benefits could take longer under a union situation, referencing bonuses that were provided to retail employees during the pandemic. A union would potentially limit Apple's ability to implement "immediate, widespread changes," and it could "make it harder for [Apple] to act swiftly to address things" that employees bring up.

Apple retail locations in Washington State, New York City, Maryland, and Atlanta are organizing and taking steps toward unionization. Employees want higher pay, more vacation time, better retirement options, and other benefits.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
19 minutes ago at 09:42 am
it’s really amazing how the most normal things are such a big deal in the US. From masks, to the word that shall not be said ?, Health care to unions.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ion-X Avatar
Ion-X
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Good luck to these organizers!

As much as I love Apple, they don’t pay their retail workers nearly enough ($15 an hour is a poverty wage in 2022, and has been a poverty wage in major US cities for a decade). Nor do they give retail workers benefits commensurate with the integral role they play in the support and sales process. Reports have also shown abusive working conditions that a union could address.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 09:44 am
This wouldn’t be an issue if Apple would give raises to all the Apple retail employees right away. So much has changed!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zahuh Avatar
zahuh
16 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Power to the people! Get some of that 2 trillion anyway they can! Also for the corporate people that want to work from home, consider what the brave Apple retail employees are doing as major inspiration! Stand up and get what you deserve and want!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
10 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Just had another bad experience at Apple store this morning. I have no sympathy for the workers there. Rude, incompetent, unaccommodating. Whatever gives them the worst treatment and pay, I am for it. Definitely reward those who perform well -- but not equal treatment for everybody, and no rewards for the freeloaders who just tag along.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vipergts2207 Avatar
vipergts2207
10 minutes ago at 09:51 am
These companies trying to prevent unionization are so transparent. "Please don't unionize, we're only looking out for your best interest" they say as they offer terrible pay and crap benefits. ? Glad to see Americans rediscovering unions. Might finally be able to rebuild the middle class in this country.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
