Apple Attracting Retail Workers With Improved Benefits

Apple is introducing improved benefits for its retail employees in order to attract and retain workers in the current labor market, reports Bloomberg.



Updated benefits are applicable to both full time and part time employees, with Apple now offering 12 paid sick days, up from six. Sick days can be used for mental health leave, illnesses, or taking family members to the doctor.

Apple is also providing more vacation days, with vacation time available after three years of employment instead of five years. Vacation days will be offered to part time employees for the first time, with Apple providing up to six paid vacation days per year.

Part time employees are now eligible for up to six weeks of paid parental leave and will have the option to ramp up work time for the first four weeks when returning, and Apple is also offering part time workers access to discounted emergency backup care for children or elderly family members.

Many companies have been having trouble retaining retail staff amid the pandemic, leading to staffing shortages. In response, companies have upped wages for employees, and, as Apple is doing, added expanded benefits to be competitive with other businesses. Apple's updated benefits will be available starting on April 4.