Apple Likely to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8.



The standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16 chip, and more.

Apple plans to release a total of four ‌iPhone 14‌ models, including a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone mini as the smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini devices have not sold as well as expected.

There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version of the Apple Watch that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design, and more rugged build.