Gurman: Apple Preparing Pre-Recorded iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Event
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying that Apple is planning another virtual, pre-recorded event.
Some may have hoped that Apple would resume full in-person events for its headlining iPhone launch this year, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Apple held a mostly digital WWDC event in June but had a limited in-person crowd at Apple Park to watch the pre-recorded keynote and have hands-on time with new products.
Gurman says that Apple may plan to hold two events this fall, similar to the last several years. The September event will focus on the new iPhone and Apple Watch, while the second event in October will be Mac and iPad-focused.
Apple has a long list of products it's aiming to launch this fall, so it's not surprising we could see two events in the coming months. Alongside the new iPhones and Apple Watch, Apple is also planning to announce a new iPad Pro, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and more.
Top Rated Comments
The only thing missing is demo fails.
Mark Gurman: I've heard Apple may plan to hold events this fall.
Genius.
All these unknown "new kids on the block", no clue who they are, just talk almost like Siri in a made-up way, and they all do the same gestures with their hands and arms. I'm pretty sure they followed the same company-course "How to present a demonstration".
They are just so not natural.
It all becomes fake, except the German accent hardware guy: seems like he knows what he talks about.
Like when Jobs demonstrated the iPhone 4, and on WiFi it couldn't load the page because the whole room was connected to the same hotspot?
It felt way more authentic to me.
Now we just have some cringey lines and special effects pasted here and there every 5 minutes just so we don't die out of boredom.