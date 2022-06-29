15 Years Ago Today, the iPhone Went On Sale

Fifteen years ago to this day, the iPhone, the revolutionary device presented to the world by the late Steve Jobs, officially went on sale.



The first ‌iPhone‌ was announced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007, and went on sale on June 29, 2007. "An iPod, a phone, an internet mobile communicator... these are not three separate devices," Jobs famously said. "Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone," he added.

Ever since its debut, the ‌iPhone‌ has gone on to change the world and the mobile technology industry forever. After its launch on June 29, 2007, it took only 74 days before Apple announced it had sold over 1 million iPhones. The first ‌iPhone‌ retailed for $499.

Fifteen years later, the ‌iPhone‌ has completely evolved, featuring advanced performance capabilities, and cameras, accompanied by iOS and the App Store, which the first ‌iPhone‌ did not have. In an interview that was published yesterday ahead of the anniversary, Apple's Greg Joswiak and other Apple executives involved in the development of the ‌iPhone‌ discussed what it was like launching the ‌iPhone‌ and how it defined the industry for years to come.