iPhone 14 Production to Begin Soon as Foxconn Starts Annual Hiring Spree

Foxconn has commenced its annual seasonal hiring spree in preparation for iPhone 14 production, according to the South China Morning Post.



The report claims that Foxconn is offering a 9,000 yuan bonus (around $1,300) to new assembly line workers who stay on the job for more than four months after being hired at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Foxconn offers similar bonuses to new and returning workers each year in the months leading up to a new iPhone launch.

Yesterday it was reported that Apple suppliers have begun shipping iPhone 14 components to manufacturers like Foxconn for final assembly.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September like usual, with rumors suggesting there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The two Pro models are expected to get many new features, while fewer changes are expected for the two lower-priced models.

Key new features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro models include a new pill-shaped cutout and hole housing Face ID sensors and the front camera, a faster A16 chip, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, and an always-on display that shows the time, date, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.

Improvements across the iPhone 14 lineup could include an upgraded front camera with autofocus, longer battery life, and Wi-Fi 6E support.