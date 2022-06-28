iPhone 14 Production to Begin Soon as Foxconn Starts Annual Hiring Spree
Foxconn has commenced its annual seasonal hiring spree in preparation for iPhone 14 production, according to the South China Morning Post.
The report claims that Foxconn is offering a 9,000 yuan bonus (around $1,300) to new assembly line workers who stay on the job for more than four months after being hired at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Foxconn offers similar bonuses to new and returning workers each year in the months leading up to a new iPhone launch.
Yesterday it was reported that Apple suppliers have begun shipping iPhone 14 components to manufacturers like Foxconn for final assembly.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September like usual, with rumors suggesting there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The two Pro models are expected to get many new features, while fewer changes are expected for the two lower-priced models.
Key new features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro models include a new pill-shaped cutout and hole housing Face ID sensors and the front camera, a faster A16 chip, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, and an always-on display that shows the time, date, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.
Improvements across the iPhone 14 lineup could include an upgraded front camera with autofocus, longer battery life, and Wi-Fi 6E support.
Popular Stories
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion.
Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...
iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more.
"Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman outlined additional M2 Macs on Apple's product roadmap, including new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips.
Following the M2 series of Macs, Gurman said the first M3 series of...
Following the launch of Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, it has been discovered that the $1,299 base model with 256GB of storage has significantly slower SSD read/write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model.
YouTube channels such as Max Tech and Created Tech tested the 256GB model with Blackmagic's Disk Speed Test app and found that the SSD's read and...
TSMC will manufacture Apple's upcoming "M2 Pro" and "M3" chips based on its 3nm process, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.
"Apple reportedly has booked TSMC capacity for its upcoming 3nm M3 and M2 Pro processors," said DigiTimes, in a report focused on competition between chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung to secure 3nm chip orders. As expected, the report said TSMC will...
The next-generation AirPods Pro could come with a long list of new features that include heart rate detection, the ability to function as a hearing aid, and a USB-C port according to a report from 52Audio.
The site claims that it has received new information on the AirPods Pro 2, and it has used that information to provide some renders on what the earbuds might look like. Design wise, there...
Polish developer Michał Gapiński has released a new and improved version of his "Tesla Android Project" which brings Apple's CarPlay experience to more Tesla vehicles than ever before.
According to Gapiński, version 2022.25.1 provides "100% functional CarPlay integration for any Tesla," and comes with several new features and bug fixes.
The project now supports DRM video playback so that...
Top Rated Comments
For others it's about making compelling photographs that stir a viewer's imagination.
As an aside, that's not particularly important, for camera phones, I started with a 4s. My 6+ convinced me it was a worthy camera for making photographs. After that, an X. And then a 12 Pro.