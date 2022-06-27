iPhone 14 Component Shipments Now Underway Ahead of September Launch

Apple suppliers have begun shipping components for iPhone 14 models, which are expected to launch in September as usual, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The report likely refers to components being shipped to manufacturers like Foxconn for final assembly of iPhone 14 models over the next few months.



"Component suppliers have kicked off their shipments for the next-generation iPhone series slated for launch in September, according to industry sources," wrote DigiTimes, in a paywalled preview of a report that should be published in full by tomorrow.

Rumors suggest big changes are coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models in particular, with the notch expected to be replaced by a new pill-shaped cutout and hole housing Face ID sensors and the front camera. The new Pro models are also expected to feature a faster A16 chip and an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, while standard iPhone 14 models are said to retain the A15 chip and a 12-megapixel lens.

Another headline feature rumored for iPhone 14 Pro models is an always-on display that integrates with iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.

The full lineup is expected to consist of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the 5.4-inch mini model set to be discontinued. Improvements to the standard iPhone 14 models could include increased RAM, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Last year, all four iPhone 13 models were announced on September 14, became available to pre-order on September 17, and launched on September 24 in the United States and more than 30 other countries. High-end iPhones have been announced in September every year for over a decade now, with the exception of 2020, when the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled in October of that year, likely due to pandemic-related delays.