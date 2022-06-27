iPhone 14 Component Shipments Now Underway Ahead of September Launch

by

Apple suppliers have begun shipping components for iPhone 14 models, which are expected to launch in September as usual, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The report likely refers to components being shipped to manufacturers like Foxconn for final assembly of iPhone 14 models over the next few months.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple
"Component suppliers have kicked off their shipments for the next-generation iPhone series slated for launch in September, according to industry sources," wrote DigiTimes, in a paywalled preview of a report that should be published in full by tomorrow.

Rumors suggest big changes are coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models in particular, with the notch expected to be replaced by a new pill-shaped cutout and hole housing Face ID sensors and the front camera. The new Pro models are also expected to feature a faster A16 chip and an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, while standard iPhone 14 models are said to retain the A15 chip and a 12-megapixel lens.

Another headline feature rumored for iPhone 14 Pro models is an always-on display that integrates with iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.

The full lineup is expected to consist of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the 5.4-inch mini model set to be discontinued. Improvements to the standard iPhone 14 models could include increased RAM, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Last year, all four iPhone 13 models were announced on September 14, became available to pre-order on September 17, and launched on September 24 in the United States and more than 30 other countries. High-end iPhones have been announced in September every year for over a decade now, with the exception of 2020, when the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled in October of that year, likely due to pandemic-related delays.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
25 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Skip it and get the iPhone 15 with USB-C and sideloading.
Time flies!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tygurr Avatar
tygurr
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Looking forward to it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl_brah Avatar
nfl_brah
13 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Rip mini ☹️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
4 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I somehow get less interested every single year.

This whole space needs a shake up in the offerings.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

2022 back to school apple

Apple Launches 2022 Back to School Offer: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

Friday June 24, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion. Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...
Read Full Article129 comments
airpods pro 2 1

AirPods Pro 2 Said to Feature Upgraded H1 Chip, Find My, Heart Rate Detection, USB-C and More

Friday June 24, 2022 9:48 am PDT by
The next-generation AirPods Pro could come with a long list of new features that include heart rate detection, the ability to function as a hearing aid, and a USB-C port according to a report from 52Audio. The site claims that it has received new information on the AirPods Pro 2, and it has used that information to provide some renders on what the earbuds might look like. Design wise, there...
Read Full Article129 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

Gurman: Apple Planning M2 Pro Mac Mini, New Apple TV With A14 Chip, Revamped HomePod With S8 Chip, and More

Sunday June 26, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman outlined additional M2 Macs on Apple's product roadmap, including new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips. Following the M2 series of Macs, Gurman said the first M3 series of...
Read Full Article241 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple Rumored to Announce 'Game-Changer' AR/VR Headset in January 2023

Friday June 24, 2022 2:52 am PDT by
Apple is "likely" to announce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset as soon as January 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo In a detailed post on Medium, Kuo explained that Apple's headset will be a "game-changer" for the augmented-reality and virtual-reality market. Describing some of the headset's...
Read Full Article131 comments
widgets ios 16 feature

Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Always-On Display Showing iOS 16's New Lock Screen Widgets

Sunday June 26, 2022 7:36 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more. "Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be...
Read Full Article125 comments