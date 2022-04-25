Belkin's Wemo Smart Video Doorbell With HomeKit Secure Video Now Available From Apple

Belkin's Wemo brand debuted its $250 Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video support back at CES in January, and the doorbell is now available through Apple's online and retail stores.



The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, which is also available directly from Belkin, is one of the few doorbells on the market so far to support ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, which not only allows video feeds to show up directly in the Home app on your devices, but with a paid iCloud+ subscription, video activity for the past 10 days can be securely uploaded for viewing and sharing.

A home hub device such as a HomePod, iPad, or Apple TV within range of the doorbell will also privately analyze events captured by the doorbell and can identify people via face recognition, as well as distinguish between animals, vehicles, and package deliveries.

The Wemo doorbell includes a 1600x1200 HD camera with a 223º diagonal field of view and low-light sensitivity, as well as infrared technology for nighttime motion sensing, two-way talk capabilities, and dual-band Wi-Fi support. It does require a wired doorbell system and comes with a wedge spacer to allow you to mount it at an angle if desired.