CES 2022: Wemo Lineup Gains HomeKit Secure Video-Compatible Smart Doorbell

by

Belkin's Wemo brand is gaining a new Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, which is a camera-equipped doorbell option that supports HomeKit Secure Video. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell offers a 4-megapixel high-resolution camera with a 178-degree field of view, zoom functionality, and night vision.

belkin wemo doorbell
With ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ integration, the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is able to offer 10 days of storage through an iCloud+ subscription, priced starting at $0.99 per month. Apple's HomeKit video protocol also ensures that access to the camera's footage is fully encrypted, and it adds features like motion detection notifications and specific alerts for when people, animals, vehicles, or package deliveries are detected.

According to Belkin, the Wemo Doorbell is the third Wemo product to offer ‌HomeKit‌ integration alongside the Wemo Stage and the Wemo Smart Plug, and operation of the doorbell can be done without using the Wemo app.

Belkin is partnering with smart home service provider OnTech to offer installation, setup, and education on the video doorbell, which supports existing systems powered by 16-24 V AC transformers with 30 VA or higher power, but it can also be self-installed.

Along with the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, Wemo is planning to introduce new versions of its most popular products, including the Wemo Smart Plug, the Wemo Smart Light Switch, and the Wemo Smart Dimmer. The updated products will be built with support for Matter over Thread for more reliable connections and seamless compatibility with other Matter-enabled products.

Matter is a new connectivity standard that's supported by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and other companies, and support is rolling out to various smart home products in 2022.

Belkin's Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, which is priced at $250, can be ordered starting today from the Belkin website. Wemo's Matter-supported devices are set to come out later in the year.

Tag: CES 2022

Top Rated Comments

captrlp Avatar
captrlp
34 minutes ago at 07:12 pm
? Belkin…you just announced the largest, ugliest doorbell on the market. Whoever told you that bigger is better, was lying?‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NVRAM-SMC Avatar
NVRAM-SMC
26 minutes ago at 07:20 pm
Belkin: was the doorbell's design inspired by a World War II-era walkie-talkie...or 1990s brick phone from "Saved by the Bell" (no pun intended)?



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eorlas Avatar
Eorlas
13 minutes ago at 07:33 pm
belkin could have done a bit better in the marketing, but macrumors also seems to have chosen an unflattering photo...

that image shows it on an "angle mount", so im guessing if the walkway approaching the door is from the side rather than straight on, the angle mount is to provide a direct view of the approach.

now, people in this thread could also go read, as the product page indicates dimensions with and without the angle mount. without it's 1.4" of depth, compared to a top-end ring, that's only .3" greater. one would have to deliberately look at their video doorbell from the side to care about this difference.


PoE switches are so cheap and easily accessible (or PoE injectors) that I really wish someone would come along with a PoE HomeKit doorbell. WiFi can be flakey and really add latency from my experience and dealing with 24V transformers can be a pain.
product page says this has Thread support, so it would seem it stands a better chance of keeping a good connection.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article159 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article166 comments
ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article53 comments
Pro Display XDR Blue

Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Monday January 3, 2022 2:24 am PST by
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Read Full Article300 comments
apple celebrates m1 year

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt

Monday January 3, 2022 6:31 am PST by
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple logo cash feature

Apple Briefly Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Monday January 3, 2022 10:44 am PST by
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year. The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Read Full Article263 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article79 comments