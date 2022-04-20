The MacRumors Show: Jon Rettinger Talks WWDC 2022 Expectations, iOS 16 Wishlist, and More

Jon Rettinger, YouTuber and founder of tech website TechnoBuffalo, joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast to take a deep dive into our expectations for WWDC and what we would like to see from Apple's forthcoming software updates.

The ninth episode of The MacRumors Show follows Apple's announcement earlier this month that the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 6 through June 10. At the conference, we expect Apple to announce iOS 16 , iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and possibly some hardware announcements. During the episode, we talk about our hopes and wishlists for Apple's upcoming software and share our thoughts on the possibility of an AR/VR headset reveal.

