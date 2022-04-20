The MacRumors Show: Jon Rettinger Talks WWDC 2022 Expectations, iOS 16 Wishlist, and More
Jon Rettinger, YouTuber and founder of tech website TechnoBuffalo, joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast to take a deep dive into our expectations for WWDC and what we would like to see from Apple's forthcoming software updates.
The ninth episode of The MacRumors Show follows Apple's announcement earlier this month that the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 6 through June 10. At the conference, we expect Apple to announce iOS 16
, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and possibly some hardware announcements. During the episode, we talk about our hopes and wishlists for Apple's upcoming software and share our thoughts on the possibility of an AR/VR headset reveal.
Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel. If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for an in-depth discussion on the Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests, such as Mark Gurman, Rene Ritchie and Andru Edwards. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.
