2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June

Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the ‌iMac‌ for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference.



Rumors originally suggested that the new ‌iMac‌ could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he was expecting a "summer" launch. At the time, Young claimed that panel shipments were expected to begin in June and that a launch could follow in August or September, but he appears to have moved his timeline up.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

The 27-inch ‌iMac‌ will be sold alongside the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ as a higher-end version, and to bring it in line with the MacBook Pro, it could be called the ‌iMac‌ Pro. It will feature a mini-LED backlight, and Young today said that he expects it will have "around 1000 zones" and "over 4000 miniLEDs."

Along with a mini-LED display, the ‌iMac‌ is expected to feature a redesigned look and the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models.