2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June
Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the iMac for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Rumors originally suggested that the new iMac could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he was expecting a "summer" launch. At the time, Young claimed that panel shipments were expected to begin in June and that a launch could follow in August or September, but he appears to have moved his timeline up.
The 27-inch iMac will be sold alongside the 24-inch iMac as a higher-end version, and to bring it in line with the MacBook Pro, it could be called the iMac Pro. It will feature a mini-LED backlight, and Young today said that he expects it will have "around 1000 zones" and "over 4000 miniLEDs."
Along with a mini-LED display, the iMac is expected to feature a redesigned look and the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models.
Popular Stories
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post).
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Apple today released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.
The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Colorado resident Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors.
A few days after the sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September, some ...
SSD prices are likely to increase globally due to contamination issues at Western Digital and Kioxia's NAND production facilities, and Apple devices may be affected (via TrendForce).
The M1 MacBook Air's SSD modules Western Digital says that it has lost 6.5 exabytes worth of BiCS 3D NAND flash storage due to use of contaminated materials at two of its plants in Japan in January. The...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2.1, a minor bug fix update that comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.2.
The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple's release notes, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 addresses a bug that was causing Bluetooth devices...
Top Rated Comments