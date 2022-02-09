Four Takeaways From Samsung's Galaxy S22 Event for Apple Users

by

Samsung today announced its new lineup of Galaxy S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and more. We've put together a list of key takeaways for Apple users looking for a high-level overview of the competition's latest offerings.

Samsung Galaxy S22 2022 Products

  • The Galaxy S22 and S22+ have virtually the same design as the previous S21 models. The 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch devices offer iterative updates, including improved cameras, a faster processor, and a new True Tone-like feature called Vision Booster that automatically adjusts the display's brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting. The S22+ also features Wi-Fi 6E and wired charging at up to 45W speeds, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of wired charging at up to 27W. Pricing starts at $799.99 for the S22 and at $999.99 for the S22+ in the United States.
  • While it appears that Samsung has discontinued its Galaxy Note line of smartphones, the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra follows in the footsteps of the Note with a built-in S Pen. In line with iPhone 13 Pro models, the S22 Ultra is also available with up to 1TB of storage. The device's 6.8-inch display has a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro goes as low as 10Hz.
  • The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra outsizes the iPad Pro with a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and, as was rumored, the display includes a notch. With dual 12-megapixel front cameras, the tablet features 4K video recording, and other features include Wi-Fi 6E, wired charging at up to 45W speeds, and an S Pen included in the box. Pricing starts at $1,099.99 in the United States.
  • Samsung is now promising four years of Android updates for select Galaxy devices, up from three years. Eligible devices include all Galaxy S21 and S22 models, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, all Galaxy Tab S8 models, Galaxy Watch4 models, and future devices in each of these product lines. Samsung said these devices will also receive five years of security updates. By comparison, Apple typically offers iOS updates for devices for at least five years, with iOS 15 still supporting the iPhone 6s that was released nearly six and a half years ago.

All of the new Galaxy devices can be pre-ordered on Samsung's website starting today. A replay of Samsung's event is available on YouTube.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
26 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Zero takeaways from this Apple user. ?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 09:41 am
The competition is a good thing. I think they knocked it off the park. Not going to lie, these are some massive improvements.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BugeyeSTI Avatar
BugeyeSTI
23 minutes ago at 09:38 am
"Note" S22 Ultra is a beautiful piece of hardware.. My girlfriends Note 9 has had a long run, think the S22 Ultra would make a great replacement for her. I personally am not interested in a device that runs Android but if it could run iOS... Man I'd be very tempted
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AbSoluTc Avatar
AbSoluTc
23 minutes ago at 09:38 am
14" tablet. Lol, why stop there?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
21 minutes ago at 09:40 am
So Samesung.

Got it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kkspire Avatar
Kkspire
19 minutes ago at 09:41 am
It was ironic how they try to copy everything from Apple but they do such a horrible job at it. It just all looked really bad to me in the examples of video and camera content didn’t even look good…. Barely even talked about the S 22 So that should tell you everything
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

