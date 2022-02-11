iPhone 13 is Significantly Faster Than Samsung's New Galaxy S22 in Benchmarks

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Based on these results, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is around 35% faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra for CPU performance.
In the United States, all Galaxy S22 models are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but models sold in Europe use Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip. Geekbench 5 results for the Exynos 2200 models still have multi-core scores in the mid-3,000s, however, so iPhone 13 models maintain a considerable lead in performance.
PCMag also ran Geekbench ML for machine learning performance and the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved a score of 948, over double that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came in at 448. Apple's A15 chip features a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second for machine learning tasks such as on-device Siri processing.
Apple will look to extend its lead in performance later this year with an even faster A16 chip for the iPhone 14 series.
