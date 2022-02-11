iPhone 13 is Significantly Faster Than Samsung's New Galaxy S22 in Benchmarks

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.

samsung galaxy s22
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Based on these results, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is around 35% faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra for CPU performance.

In the United States, all Galaxy S22 models are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but models sold in Europe use Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip. Geekbench 5 results for the Exynos 2200 models still have multi-core scores in the mid-3,000s, however, so iPhone 13 models maintain a considerable lead in performance.

pcmag galaxy s22 vs iphone 13 geekbench 5
PCMag also ran Geekbench ML for machine learning performance and the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved a score of 948, over double that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came in at 448. Apple's A15 chip features a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second for machine learning tasks such as on-device Siri processing.

Apple will look to extend its lead in performance later this year with an even faster A16 chip for the iPhone 14 series.

LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
27 minutes ago at 11:18 am
All that power and my simple Shortcut to run some action at top of the hour takes 10 seconds to execute!
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
27 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Wow! I’m so amazed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is a total beast and it's one of the best iPhones Apple has worked on to this date. The iPhone itself has been ahead of its time always. The numbers, performance, and processing power do not lie.

All eyes on iPhone 14 ?
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
26 minutes ago at 11:20 am
so iPhone 13 is clearly superior for writing comments in website forums
Motionblurrr Avatar
Motionblurrr
26 minutes ago at 11:19 am
In before "it's not all about specs" posters chiming in. When Android were more powerful years ago and with better hardware, no one ever heard the end of it.

Now it's not about specs. LMAO. Give me a break.
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am

I’m not going to lie. I think Samsung also did a great job with the hardware design and the color. The phone itself looks futuristic. Have to give the credit where it’s due. Much respect to Samsung. Competition is a good thing and it will only push Apple to do bigger and better things. ??


I'm not going to lie either. Those five cameras look like ****.

The regular S22 design is a lot cleaner, though. And the sage green is pretty.
Hexley Avatar
Hexley
28 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Great that my iPhone is faster than any Android.

But people do not buy non-iPhones on raw performance and performance per watt alone.

They do so for other reasons like total cost of ownership especially in the sub-$399 market segment.

Be proud that people with the means can afford iPhones and any Apple devices as these industry leading in terms of over all user & ownership experience.

Those smartphones are superior to my 2012 iMac 27" Core i7 45nm that will be replaced by a 2022 iMac Pro 27" M1 Pro 5nm before Valentines Day 2023
