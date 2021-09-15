iPhone 13 Models Have the Same Amount of RAM as iPhone 12 Models

by

Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPhones, but based on strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta, MacRumors can confirm that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM. These amounts are unchanged from the iPhone 12 lineup.

iphone 13 colors
The same Xcode strings accurately revealed the amount of RAM in iPhone 12 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations.

iPhone 13 models feature a more power efficient A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC's advanced 5nm+ process, but Apple has not indicated how much faster the chip is compared to the A14 chip. The A15 chip also has a new 5-core GPU in iPhone 13 Pro models — up from 4 cores — that Apple says delivers the "fastest graphics performance in any smartphone."

All four iPhone 13 models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and over 30 other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later on Friday, September 24.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

justperry Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 08:43 am

Oh no this isn't good. Queue the whining in 3-2-1...
You're the first whiner.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 08:40 am
Not a big surprise, is it? An S year in all but the name.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
57 minutes ago at 08:48 am
Ladies and gentlemen, we have an iPhone 12S upon us.

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jambon Avatar
jambon
1 hour ago at 08:42 am
I guess that rules out ProRes being limited by RAM to 1080p on the 128Gb Pro model.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 08:44 am
Incremental release year in general, no major improvements worth upgrading to from 12 Pro
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
59 minutes ago at 08:46 am
As said by me and many others, there's really nothing special from the event, except maybe Prp-motion, that's it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 september 24

All iPhone 13 Models Available to Pre-Order This Friday With September 24 Release Date

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all four devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 30 other countries and ...
Read Full Article127 comments
iphone 13 vs iphone 12

iPhone 13 Models Are Heavier and Thicker Than iPhone 12 Models

Tuesday September 14, 2021 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 13 models are nearly identical in design to the iPhone 12 models, but there are some slight differences in weight and thickness. All of the iPhone 13 models are heavier than their iPhone 12 counterparts, likely due to the larger batteries that are inside and the thickness increase. Weight comparisons are below. iPhone 13 mini - 141 grams vs. 135 grams iPhone 13 - 174...
Read Full Article119 comments
iphone 13 pro 1tb

iPhone 13 Pro Available With Up to 1TB of Storage, Pricing Tops Out at Record $1,599

Tuesday September 14, 2021 12:05 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The storage option is not cheap, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage priced at $1,599 in the United States, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Four storage capacities are available for the iPhone 13 Pro...
Read Full Article124 comments
iphone lineup september

iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Discontinued, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE Still Available

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
With the launch of the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399: iPhone SE - $399 iPhon...
Read Full Article101 comments
iphone 13 pro colors

Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes as the...
Read Full Article359 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event

Tuesday September 14, 2021 6:11 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. We also got a look at the new Apple Watch Series 7 and were surprised with the new ninth-generation low-cost iPad and the iPad mini 6. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour and twenty minutes to introduce the new devices ...
Read Full Article127 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
iphone 13 pricing

Goodbye 64GB: iPhone 13 Lineup Starts at $699 With 128GB of Storage

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini start with 128GB of storage, which is double the base 64GB offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The storage capacities available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also have a new 1TB storage option. Pricing continues to start at $699 for the...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 13 matte black bronze and lurid

iPhone 13 Said to Offer Fewer Storage Options and New Pink Color, iPhone 13 Pro Adds Black and Bronze Colors

Thursday September 9, 2021 7:13 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 lineup will offer new Pink, Black, and Bronze colors and storage options will remain the same as the iPhone 12, other than there being no 256GB storage option for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard models, according to the Ukrainian e-commerce website "KTC," spotted by 91mobiles, that purports to have revealed the upcoming devices' configuration options. MacRumors' render of ...
Read Full Article301 comments
iphone 13 pro display shot

mmWave 5G on iPhone 13 Remains Limited to U.S. Models

Tuesday September 14, 2021 6:01 pm PDT by
While it was rumored by multiple sources that iPhone 13 models would support mmWave 5G in additional countries, it turns out that mmWave remains limited to iPhone 13 models sold in the U.S., as was the case with iPhone 12 models. Apple's cellular compatibility page confirms that only U.S. models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro support mmWave 5G bands. In addition, on Apple's product pages ...
Read Full Article55 comments