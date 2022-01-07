Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

by

CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

  • Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch ($450) - Garmin's Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch is an Apple Watch alternative with a 43mm round display. It has all kinds of health tracking features to monitor heart rate, respiration, daily energy levels, stress, blood oxygen level, and sleep, plus the battery lasts for up to nine days. Garmin has also added a microphone so it supports texts and calls using Apple's Siri voice assistant.
  • Withings Body Scan ($300) - Withings' latest smart scale packs in a whole host of health-related features. It tracks weight, but it also monitors segmental body composition, heart rate, vascular age, and nerve activity. With the built-in handle, it can also take a 6-lead ECG, which is more advanced than the single-lead ECG feature built into the Apple Watch.
  • Targus Find My Backpack ($150) - Accessory maker Targus updated its Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack to add built-in tracking functionality that uses Apple's Find My app. The backpack can be added to the ‌Find My‌ app right alongside other devices and it can be tracked with the ‌Find My‌ Network so it's locatable even out of Bluetooth range.
  • Hyper Swivel Dock for iMac ($200) - Hyper came out with a turntable dock designed for the 24-inch iMac. It features a 360-degree swivel mechanism that allows the screen to be rotated around as needed. It has a built-in SSD enclosure that supports up to 2TB storage, plus it offers an HDMI port, SD/microSD card slots, a USB-C port, and four USB-A ports.
  • Eve Outdoor Cam ($250) - Eve's Outdoor Cam combines camera functionality with an outdoor spotlight, and it uses HomeKit Secure Video for iCloud-based storage, privacy, and motion detection. It works at night, has IP55 water and dust resistance, two-way communication, and a wide 157 degree field of view.
  • Chipolo CARD Spot ($35) - The Chipolo CARD Spot is a Bluetooth device tracker meant to be used in a wallet. It's relatively thin at 2.4mm, and it has built-in ‌Find My‌ integration. It will allow you to make sure you don't leave your wallet behind or lose it, and if it does get lost you can locate it with Apple's ‌Find My‌ network even when it's not in Bluetooth range. The only downside is that there's no replaceable battery, but Chipolo has a replacement program.
  • Satechi Pro Hub Max ($100) - Satechi built a USB-C hub that's designed to work with the latest MacBook Pro models. It plugs into the side using two USB-C ports, but it adds a 4K HDMI port for dual display functionality that supports up to 60Hz, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack.
  • Samsung Odyssey Ark - Samsung at CES introduced an absolutely massive curved display called the Arc. It measures in at 55 inches, offers a 4K 16:9 resolution and can be used in either portrait or landscape mode. This isn't coming until later in the year, so there's no price or firm release date.
  • NexMonitor ($449) - The NexMonitor is a display with an off-center base that's meant to house a Mac mini. It also has a thick bezel at one side to accommodate an iPhone, so you can have all of your devices right at eye level. The 27-inch display is available with a 2K or 4K resolution and it has a USB-C port, HDMI port, a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-B port, an SD card reader, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We'll have reviews and additional coverage of some of these products coming in the future, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors and our YouTube channel.

Popular Stories

intel core 12th generation mobile

Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than Apple's M1 Max Chip

Tuesday January 4, 2022 1:49 pm PST by
Intel today unveiled new 12th-generation Core processors suitable for laptops, and as part of the announcement, it claimed that the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but is the fastest mobile processor ever. The new Core i9 features a 14-core CPU with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, while the 10-core M1 Max chip has eight...
Read Full Article520 comments
tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article75 comments
applegoogle

Google Basically Pays Apple to Stay Out of the Search Engine Business, Class Action Lawsuit Alleges

Wednesday January 5, 2022 3:02 am PST by
Apple has an agreement with Google that it won't develop its own internet search engine so long as Google pays it to remain the default option in Safari, a new class action alleges. Filed in a California court earlier this week against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs, the lawsuit alleges the two companies have a non-compete agreement in the internet search business that violates US...
Read Full Article218 comments
facebook meta

Meta Halts Development of In-House AR and VR Operating System as Launch of Apple Headset Approaches

Wednesday January 5, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Meta has stopped developing its scratch-built operating system for augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices, according to The Information. In a paywalled report published earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped the development of its operating system designed for Oculus virtual-reality devices and the company's upcoming augmented-reality glasses in November...
Read Full Article101 comments
alpine wireless carplay 11 inch

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Vehicle With Alpine's New 11-Inch Screen That Hovers Over the Dashboard

Wednesday January 5, 2022 6:07 am PST by
For those interested in adding wireless CarPlay to their vehicle on an aftermarket basis, Alpine today introduced its next-generation Halo receiver with an 11-inch capacitive touchscreen that hovers over the dashboard. Despite having such a large screen, the receiver has a single-DIN chassis, allowing it to be installed in a wide range of vehicles. Alpine's previous Halo receiver was limited ...
Read Full Article126 comments
ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article56 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill

Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:21 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
Read Full Article153 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article161 comments
whatsapp notification

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Profile Pictures in iOS Message Notifications

Thursday January 6, 2022 1:53 am PST by
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Read Full Article46 comments