Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch ($450) - Garmin's Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch is an Apple Watch alternative with a 43mm round display. It has all kinds of health tracking features to monitor heart rate, respiration, daily energy levels, stress, blood oxygen level, and sleep, plus the battery lasts for up to nine days. Garmin has also added a microphone so it supports texts and calls using Apple's Siri voice assistant.

Withings Body Scan ($300) - Withings' latest smart scale packs in a whole host of health-related features. It tracks weight, but it also monitors segmental body composition, heart rate, vascular age, and nerve activity. With the built-in handle, it can also take a 6-lead ECG, which is more advanced than the single-lead ECG feature built into the Apple Watch.

Targus Find My Backpack ($150) - Accessory maker Targus updated its Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack to add built-in tracking functionality that uses Apple's Find My app. The backpack can be added to the ‌Find My‌ app right alongside other devices and it can be tracked with the ‌Find My‌ Network so it's locatable even out of Bluetooth range.

Hyper Swivel Dock for iMac ($200) - Hyper came out with a turntable dock designed for the 24-inch iMac. It features a 360-degree swivel mechanism that allows the screen to be rotated around as needed. It has a built-in SSD enclosure that supports up to 2TB storage, plus it offers an HDMI port, SD/microSD card slots, a USB-C port, and four USB-A ports.

Eve Outdoor Cam ($250) - Eve's Outdoor Cam combines camera functionality with an outdoor spotlight, and it uses HomeKit Secure Video for iCloud-based storage, privacy, and motion detection. It works at night, has IP55 water and dust resistance, two-way communication, and a wide 157 degree field of view.

Chipolo CARD Spot ($35) - The Chipolo CARD Spot is a Bluetooth device tracker meant to be used in a wallet. It's relatively thin at 2.4mm, and it has built-in ‌Find My‌ integration. It will allow you to make sure you don't leave your wallet behind or lose it, and if it does get lost you can locate it with Apple's ‌Find My‌ network even when it's not in Bluetooth range. The only downside is that there's no replaceable battery, but Chipolo has a replacement program.

Satechi Pro Hub Max ($100) - Satechi built a USB-C hub that's designed to work with the latest MacBook Pro models. It plugs into the side using two USB-C ports, but it adds a 4K HDMI port for dual display functionality that supports up to 60Hz, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack.

Samsung Odyssey Ark - Samsung at CES introduced an absolutely massive curved display called the Arc. It measures in at 55 inches, offers a 4K 16:9 resolution and can be used in either portrait or landscape mode. This isn't coming until later in the year, so there's no price or firm release date.

NexMonitor ($449) - The NexMonitor is a display with an off-center base that's meant to house a Mac mini. It also has a thick bezel at one side to accommodate an iPhone, so you can have all of your devices right at eye level. The 27-inch display is available with a 2K or 4K resolution and it has a USB-C port, HDMI port, a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-B port, an SD card reader, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We'll have reviews and additional coverage of some of these products coming in the future, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors and our YouTube channel.