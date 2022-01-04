CES 2022: Chipolo Launches Find My-Compatible Wallet Tracker

Chipolo in 2021 introduced the ONE Spot, its first Find My-enabled Bluetooth-compatible item tracker, and now the company is adding to its lineup of Find My products with the debut of the Chipolo CARD Spot, designed to be placed inside a wallet.
The Chipolo CARD Spot works with Apple's Find My network, so it can be added to the Items tab in the Find My app and tracked right alongside Apple devices like iPhones and Macs. When out of range of your own devices, the CARD Spot can leverage Apple products owned by others to relay its location, allowing a lost wallet to be tracked down wherever it is as long as an Apple device is nearby.
According to Chipolo, the CARD Spot has been designed to be thin and sleek, so that it can fit in the card slot of a wallet without adding too much extra bulk. It measures in at 2.4mm or 0.09 inches, which Chipolo says is almost as thin as a bank card.
The CARD Spot's battery is designed to last for up to two years, and it has IPX5 water resistance so it can withstand unexpected splashes of water. The battery is not replaceable, but Chipolo has a renewal program that allows users to purchase a new CARD Spot at a 50 percent discount after two years with a pre-paid envelope to recycle the old one.
In addition to being trackable through the Find My app, the Chipolo CARD Spot supports all of the other available Find My features as well. A lost wallet with the CARD Spot can be located through sound if it is nearby, and the Notify if Left Behind feature will let you know if you walk off and leave your wallet behind.
The Chipolo CARD Spot can be pre-ordered today from the Chipolo website, and it will start shipping out to customers in February. The Chipolo CARD Spot is priced at $35 for a single tracker and $60 for a two-pack.
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.
Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.
In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.
The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 1, Apple has released special-edition AirPods Pro with a custom-designed tiger emoji through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.
2022 is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. The special-edition AirPods Pro have a custom-designed tiger emoji printed on the wireless charging case, with...
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...