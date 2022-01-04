CES 2022: Chipolo Launches Find My-Compatible Wallet Tracker

Chipolo in 2021 introduced the ONE Spot, its first Find My-enabled Bluetooth-compatible item tracker, and now the company is adding to its lineup of Find My products with the debut of the Chipolo CARD Spot, designed to be placed inside a wallet.



The Chipolo CARD Spot works with Apple's ‌Find My‌ network, so it can be added to the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app and tracked right alongside Apple devices like iPhones and Macs. When out of range of your own devices, the CARD Spot can leverage Apple products owned by others to relay its location, allowing a lost wallet to be tracked down wherever it is as long as an Apple device is nearby.

According to Chipolo, the CARD Spot has been designed to be thin and sleek, so that it can fit in the card slot of a wallet without adding too much extra bulk. It measures in at 2.4mm or 0.09 inches, which Chipolo says is almost as thin as a bank card.



The CARD Spot's battery is designed to last for up to two years, and it has IPX5 water resistance so it can withstand unexpected splashes of water. The battery is not replaceable, but Chipolo has a renewal program that allows users to purchase a new CARD Spot at a 50 percent discount after two years with a pre-paid envelope to recycle the old one.

In addition to being trackable through the ‌Find My‌ app, the Chipolo CARD Spot supports all of the other available ‌Find My‌ features as well. A lost wallet with the CARD Spot can be located through sound if it is nearby, and the Notify if Left Behind feature will let you know if you walk off and leave your wallet behind.

The Chipolo CARD Spot can be pre-ordered today from the Chipolo website, and it will start shipping out to customers in February. The Chipolo CARD Spot is priced at $35 for a single tracker and $60 for a two-pack.