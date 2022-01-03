CES 2022: Withings Unveils New 'Body Scan' Smart Scale

Withings today announced the launch of a new smart scale, the Body Scan, which is designed to track all kinds of health-related metrics. It monitors segmental body composition, weight, heart rate, and vascular age, plus it can assess nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG.



Body Scan features a tempered glass platform with a retractable handle. It is equipped with four weight sensors and 14 ITP electrodes, along with four stainless steel electrodes in the handle for the ECG and body composition analysis functionality. A built-in battery lasts for a year before needing to be recharged, and health metrics are displayed on a 3.2-inch color LCD screen.

According to Withings, the Body Scan scale is able to provide precise weight measurements in addition to using multi-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to measure overall body composition, providing readings on whole-body fat, water percentage, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and extra cellular and intracellular water. It's also able to provide readings for body parts that include the torso, arms, and legs.

The Body Scan is able to track sweat gland activity in the feet and it will offer a daily assessment of small nerve activity, plus it can determine vascular age through cardiovascular measurements to give users an idea of their arterial health. For the ECG function, Body Scan can detect arrhythmias using two electrodes located on each side of the handle and one in the base of the scale.

Withings is pairing the Body Scan's health monitoring features with access to coaching, clinical specialists, and holistic plans to reach health goals through the Withings health and wellness programs, with a three-month free subscription included.

Withings is planning to launch the Body Scan scale in the second half of 2022 following FDA clearance. It will be priced at $299.95.