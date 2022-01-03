CES 2022: Eve Launches HomeKit-Compatible Outdoor Cam and MotionBlinds

by

Smart home company Eve Systems today announced the launch of two new HomeKit-enabled products, the Eve Outdoor Cam and the Eve MotionBlinds.

eve outdoor cam
The Eve Outdoor Cam is a floodlight cam that works with HomeKit Secure Video, with 10 days of storage available with an iCloud+ subscription, which is priced starting at $0.99 per month. Thanks to ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, the Eve Outdoor Cam is privacy focused and access is fully encrypted regardless of whether you're viewing the camera footage locally or remotely using a home hub (the Apple TV or the HomePod).

Eve Outdoor Cam features a matte black metal frame and an opaque white glass for the light component, with IP55 water and dust resistance. It is equipped with a 1080p camera with a 157 degree field of view, and it can be mounted to the wall with a three-axis hinge. Infrared night vision is available, and it supports two-way communication with the built-in microphone and speaker.

Users can receive notifications when motion is detected, and through ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, the camera can detect people, animals, vehicles, and package deliveries for tailored alerts.

Alongside the Eve Outdoor Cam, Eve is also debuting the Eve MotionBlinds in partnership with window coverings company Coulisse. MotionBlinds are HomeKit-connected roller shades that offer easy setup and Thread connectivity for better responsiveness and reliability than other smart blind solutions.

eve motion blinds
The MotionBlinds are equipped with a rechargeable battery powered motor, and they support on-device schedules for precise control over positioning throughout the day. Eve says that the MotionBlinds use direct communication without cloud dependency for privacy purposes, with all data stored on the blinds themselves.

In addition to offering smart connectivity, the MotionBlinds also have a manual control feature and are able to be lowered with a simple pull.

The Eve Outdoor Cam will be available on April 5, 2022 from Eve and Amazon. It will be priced at $249.95. The Eve MotionBlinds are available starting today from Coulisse resellers, with details available on the Eve website.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Eve, CES 2022

