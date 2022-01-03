CES 2022: Hyper Announces 360-Degree Swivel Dock for 24-Inch iMac and More

Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of a new turntable dock for the 24-inch iMac featuring a 360-degree swivel mechanism, making it easy to turn the screen towards a customer or coworker in an office or adjust your view on a video call.



The dock, nominated for a CES 2022 Innovation Award, also features a built-in SSD enclosure (M.2 SATA/NVMe) with a simple push-to-release mechanism and support for up to 2TB of storage, along with nine connectivity options, including one HDMI port, SD and microSD card slots, one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, and power in.

Priced at $199.99, the dock is available in a silver and white finish and will be available to order on Hyper's website starting today.

Hyper also announced what it claims is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated 100-watt GaN power supply. The hub features one Thunderbolt 4 upstream port for connecting to and charging Thunderbolt-equipped computers like Macs, while three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports provide up to 40 Gbps of total bandwidth and support for connecting dual 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz.



"Up to now, Thunderbolt 4 hubs included a large external power brick often larger than the hub itself," said Hyper president Daniel Chin. "By integrating the latest GaN technology into HyperDrive, Hyper has eliminated the large power brick and come up with a single hub and charger device for improved portability and a cleaner workspace aesthetic."

With support for USB-C Power Delivery, the hub also provides up to 96W of pass-through charging to the host computer, which is suitable for the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Pricing and availability for the hub was not disclosed, with customers able to sign up on Hyper's website to be notified when more information is available.