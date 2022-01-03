CES 2022: Hyper Announces 360-Degree Swivel Dock for 24-Inch iMac and More

by

Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of a new turntable dock for the 24-inch iMac featuring a 360-degree swivel mechanism, making it easy to turn the screen towards a customer or coworker in an office or adjust your view on a video call.

hyper turntable dock imac
The dock, nominated for a CES 2022 Innovation Award, also features a built-in SSD enclosure (M.2 SATA/NVMe) with a simple push-to-release mechanism and support for up to 2TB of storage, along with nine connectivity options, including one HDMI port, SD and microSD card slots, one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, and power in.

Priced at $199.99, the dock is available in a silver and white finish and will be available to order on Hyper's website starting today.

Hyper also announced what it claims is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated 100-watt GaN power supply. The hub features one Thunderbolt 4 upstream port for connecting to and charging Thunderbolt-equipped computers like Macs, while three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports provide up to 40 Gbps of total bandwidth and support for connecting dual 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz.

hyper thunderbolt 4 hub GaN
"Up to now, Thunderbolt 4 hubs included a large external power brick often larger than the hub itself," said Hyper president Daniel Chin. "By integrating the latest GaN technology into HyperDrive, Hyper has eliminated the large power brick and come up with a single hub and charger device for improved portability and a cleaner workspace aesthetic."

With support for USB-C Power Delivery, the hub also provides up to 96W of pass-through charging to the host computer, which is suitable for the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Pricing and availability for the hub was not disclosed, with customers able to sign up on Hyper's website to be notified when more information is available.

Tags: Hyper, CES 2022

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article142 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models With Hole-Punch Display, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article145 comments
AirPods 3 Feature Red

Apple's AirPods Team Wants 'More Bandwidth' Than Bluetooth Provides

Thursday December 30, 2021 11:13 am PST by
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Read Full Article287 comments
HomePod MacRumors

5 Products Discontinued by Apple in 2021

Wednesday December 29, 2021 8:05 pm PST by
Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021. HomePod In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the...
Read Full Article127 comments
f1618938547

Apple's AirTag Item Trackers Increasingly Linked to Criminal Activity

Friday December 31, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple's AirTag item trackers are increasingly being used to support criminal activity, according to recent reports from around the world. AirTags, which use Apple's Find My Network, can leverage nearby devices to transmit their location, providing bad actors with a new means of finding individuals and high-value cars. The relatively low price of AirTags, costing as little as $25 each when...
Read Full Article
What Else Apple 2021 2

The Top 6 Apple Rumors From All of 2021

Thursday December 30, 2021 10:26 am PST by
2021 was a whirlwind of a year when it came to Apple rumors. Many of the rumors this year turned out to be accurate, like the MacBook Pro getting a notch, but some failed to materialize, like the flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7. With the year now drawing to a close, we thought it would be fun to look back at six of the biggest Apple rumors of 2021. 1. MacBook Pro With a Notch Out of all...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article72 comments