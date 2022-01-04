CES 2022: Garmin's New Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch Adds Siri Integration

Fitness technology company Garmin today announced the launch of its latest smart watch, the Venu 2 Plus, which brings a microphone and voice assistant integration to the Venu 2 smart watch launched last year.



With an added microphone, the Venu 2 Plus is able to work with the Siri when connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone. ‌Siri‌ integration offers all of the same ‌Siri‌ features that are available on the ‌iPhone‌, so ‌Siri‌ can be asked to send messages, make phone calls, answer queries, and more.

Measuring in at 43mm, the Venu 2 Plus has a round watch face that sets it apart from the Apple Watch. Like many smart watches on the market, the Venu 2 Plus features several health tracking capabilities. It monitors heart rate, respiration, daily energy levels, stress, sleep, and it has a built-in pulse oximeter.

As for battery life, the Venu 2 Plus lasts for up to nine days, which means that it significantly outperforms the Apple Watch, and it is also compatible with Android devices whereas the Apple Watch is limited to iPhones. Garmin's devices also have more of a fitness focus with built-in sports apps and animated on-screen workouts, as well as strength training features, HIIT workouts, and more.

The Venu 2 Plus can be purchased from the Garmin website for $360.