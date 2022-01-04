CES 2022: Garmin's New Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch Adds Siri Integration

by

Fitness technology company Garmin today announced the launch of its latest smart watch, the Venu 2 Plus, which brings a microphone and voice assistant integration to the Venu 2 smart watch launched last year.

garmin smart watch
With an added microphone, the Venu 2 Plus is able to work with the Siri when connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone. ‌Siri‌ integration offers all of the same ‌Siri‌ features that are available on the ‌iPhone‌, so ‌Siri‌ can be asked to send messages, make phone calls, answer queries, and more.

Measuring in at 43mm, the Venu 2 Plus has a round watch face that sets it apart from the Apple Watch. Like many smart watches on the market, the Venu 2 Plus features several health tracking capabilities. It monitors heart rate, respiration, daily energy levels, stress, sleep, and it has a built-in pulse oximeter.

As for battery life, the Venu 2 Plus lasts for up to nine days, which means that it significantly outperforms the Apple Watch, and it is also compatible with Android devices whereas the Apple Watch is limited to iPhones. Garmin's devices also have more of a fitness focus with built-in sports apps and animated on-screen workouts, as well as strength training features, HIIT workouts, and more.

The Venu 2 Plus can be purchased from the Garmin website for $360.

Top Rated Comments

macjunk(ie) Avatar
macjunk(ie)
27 minutes ago at 11:48 am
This looks good. I have realized that I dont need a smart watch, I need a health tracker. I rarely use the smart watch features of my apple watch TBH
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
23 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Wow! Only $360. Not a bad price at all. For some reason, I have a feeling google watch is going to look like that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
17 minutes ago at 11:58 am

If you select the different sizes, there is a sale price on the 40mm and 45mm at $350.00, the 43mm starts at $450.00, which by default adds ‘voice functionality.’
Those different sizes aren't the "2 Plus".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaPizzaMan Avatar
DaPizzaMan
16 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

Those different sizes aren't the "2 Plus".
And 350 != 360
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
