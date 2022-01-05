CES 2022: Satechi Debuts Pro Hub Max and USB-4 Multiport Adapter With 8K HDMI

Satechi today announced the launch of two new accessories designed for Apple's latest MacBooks, the USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and the Pro Hub Max. Both of the new products are designed to expand the number of available ports for Apple's MacBook models.



The USB-4 Multiport Adapter features an 8K HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C PD charging port, three USB-A data ports that supports speeds of up to 10Gb/s, and micro/SD card readers. It supports 8K output at up to 60Hz, and Satechi says it has a design that's meant to allow for better heat dissipation to prevent connected devices from overheating.

Designed for Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBooks, the Pro Hub Max includes a 4K HDMI port for dual display functionality that supports up to 60Hz, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack.



The Pro Hub Max is designed to plug into two of the USB-C ports on the side of one of Apple's new MacBook Pro models.

The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI is priced at $150, while the Pro Hub Max is priced at $100. Both will be available from the Satechi website in the near future.