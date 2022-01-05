Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

by

Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022.

tim cook apple hello imac
Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.

Past Spring Announcements

Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item tracker, new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models powered by the M1 chip, the second-generation Apple TV 4K, and a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

imac 24 inch apple event
Apple did not host a spring event in 2020, likely due to COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic in March of that year. Apple still announced new products with press releases that spring, including updated MacBook Air and iPad Pro models on March 18 and the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15.

In 2019, Apple announced several new products with press releases in March, including new iPad Air and iPad mini models, new 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac models, and second-generation AirPods. Apple did go on to host a services-focused event later in the month, where it introduced the Apple Card, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade.

In 2018, the first major product release of the year actually came in February when the full-sized HomePod became available to order, but this is because Apple delayed the speaker's launch by a few months. Apple went on to host an education-focused event in March at a Chicago high school, where it unveiled the sixth-generation low-cost iPad.

Apple did not host a spring event in 2017, but it did announce the fifth-generation low-cost iPad, a (PRODUCT)RED color option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and new Apple Watch band options with press releases in March.

What We Could See in Spring 2022

Apple is expected to unveil a long list of new products in 2022, and the ones most likely to be announced this March or April with or without an event include a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G, a redesigned 27-inch iMac powered by Apple silicon, and high-end Mac mini configurations also powered by Apple silicon.

iPhone SE With 5G

Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.

iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the new iPhone SE will feature a similar design as the current model, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, and thicker bezels. Kuo said key upgrades to the device will include 5G support and a faster processorreportedly the A15 chip as found in the iPhone 13 series.

27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon

Apple is rumored to be planning a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022, so a March or April announcement is possible. The new 27-inch iMac will support ProMotion, enabling a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother content and scrolling, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of display-related rumors.

24 27 inch imacs purple
Twitter leaker @dylandkt, another source who has proven reliable, claimed that the new 27-inch iMac will feature a similar design as the 24-inch iMac that launched earlier this year, but with a darker color scheme. He also said the computer will be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

High-End Mac Mini With Apple Silicon

Apple is also expected to release new high-end Mac mini configurations powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in 2022, and a March or April announcement would make sense alongside the new 27-inch iMac.

m1 mac mini screen
Apple already updated the Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but only for lower-end configurations, with the higher-end models continuing to use Intel processors. Once the 27-inch iMac and Mac mini transition to Apple silicon, the only remaining Intel-based Mac would be the Mac Pro desktop tower.

For more details, make sure to check out our guides on What to Expect From Apple in 2022, Upcoming Apple Products, and Apple's 2022 Event Plans.

Related Roundups: iMac, Mac mini, iPhone SE 2020
Tag: Upcoming Apple Products Guide
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Neutral), Mac Mini (Caution), iPhone SE (Caution)
Related Forums: iMac, Mac mini, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

gugy Avatar
gugy
9 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Well, I don't think it will happen but I would love to see a stand-alone display at a better price than the XDR.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
4 minutes ago at 11:27 am
i

The new MacBook Air and iMac MacBook will sell out so fast. Hopefully, Apple has new colors set on the line up.
dont have high hopes for the air....the macbook air will come with M2
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article159 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article167 comments
ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article54 comments
Pro Display XDR Blue

Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Monday January 3, 2022 2:24 am PST by
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Read Full Article301 comments
apple celebrates m1 year

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt

Monday January 3, 2022 6:31 am PST by
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple logo cash feature

Apple Briefly Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Monday January 3, 2022 10:44 am PST by
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year. The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Read Full Article269 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article80 comments