Apple Announces iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

Apple today announced a new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition on its online store, following a scheduled "maintenance" break this morning.
The new color option is described as a vibrant red aluminum finish in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED), which Apple says give customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund and "bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation".
The special edition iPhone joins the current (PRODUCT)RED lineup, which is available to purchase year-round, including the full iPod line of products, Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus model will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning Friday, March 24.
“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers' hands."The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749 and from Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).
Top Rated Comments(View all)
18 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Why stupid white front again!!!??? Can we not get black/red version? Which btw, is a very nice combination?
Why are all the colours except two with white front? I don't get this :(
Why are all the colours except two with white front? I don't get this :(
16 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Hey Tim, I think there's a blockage in that pipeline.
17 minutes ago at 05:41 am
White front = no sale.
Why, Apple??
Why, Apple??
13 minutes ago at 05:45 am
LMAO. People got excited that a meaningful update to the Mac line-up was on the way...
And then this...
And then this...
12 minutes ago at 05:46 am
Would've looked better with a black bezel...
16 minutes ago at 05:42 am
if only it had a black front, à la...
15 minutes ago at 05:44 am
Wow so innovative a new color
16 minutes ago at 05:42 am
This iPhone is the whole update? I looked thru the mac section and only the MacBook pro says its new but it looks like its the one from last year.
17 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Fugly :- :mad: looks more like a aftermarket
17 minutes ago at 05:41 am
and there IS a 128GB SE too
