Apple Rumored to Launch Lower-Priced 27-Inch Version of Pro Display XDR in Early 2022

Apple is planning to introduce a new 27-inch standalone display in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young. This information comes from both Young's tweets and additional details that he shared with MacRumors.



As with Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR, Young told MacRumors that the 27-inch display will feature mini-LED backlighting, which likely means that it will also have XDR branding. Young tweeted that Apple is currently planning to release the new display in the first quarter of 2022, and he said it be considerably less expensive than the Pro Display XDR's $4,999 price tag, but exact pricing remains to be seen.

Apple has introduced a few products with mini-LED backlighting, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro this week. Young expects Apple's recent leadership with mini-LEDs to continue with this standalone display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on a new lower-priced standalone display back in January. It would be Apple's first consumer-oriented display since the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016.