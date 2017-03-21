Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Debuts New 9.7-Inch iPad With A9 Chip to Replace iPad Air 2, Starting at $329
Apple today introduced a new lower cost 9.7-inch iPad that starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
“iPad is the world’s most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.”
iPad is available to order beginning Friday, March 24, from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary) in the US and more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Denmark, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Turkey and other countries and regions will follow in April. Brazil, Taiwan and other countries and regions will follow in May.
Top Rated Comments
20 minutes ago at 05:38 am
another sad day for the Mac
19 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Another iPad to the already messy, fragmented, unnecessarily long line up of iPads to saturate the already saturated mobile market while continuing to leave the demand of Macs behind..
Long sigh.
I'd love to say we're losing faith Tim, but that was so long ago now.
19 minutes ago at 05:40 am
So they renamed iPad to iPad Air and then renamed iPad Air back to iPad. That is so innovative!
22 minutes ago at 05:37 am
What?? That's it?
21 minutes ago at 05:37 am
This looks an incredible deal for those looking to buy into iPad. Investors will be delighted.
21 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Is it April fools?
19 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Meh. I gotta go find a computer company.
21 minutes ago at 05:38 am
But why take down the store for 8 hours?
21 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Surely there is more coming.......?????
21 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Still ridiculous that the cellular option costs more than $100.
EDIT: Otherwise I do think this is a good release considering the price point.
