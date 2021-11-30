New iPhone SE Reportedly on Track for Release in First Quarter of 2022

by

Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.

iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean
As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:

In terms of product development, Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that the new iPhone SE will feature a similar design as the current model, which is based on the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, and thicker bezels. Kuo said key upgrades to the device would include 5G support and a faster processor — reportedly an A15 chip.

There have also been some rumors that Apple is working on a larger version of the iPhone SE, but that device is not expected to be released until 2023 or later.

The original iPhone SE was released in March 2016 and discontinued in September 2018. The second-generation iPhone SE launched in April 2020 and continues to be sold, with pricing set at $399 for 64GB of storage and $449 for 128GB of storage.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE 2020
Tag: TrendForce
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Caution)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
35 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Hopefully, the prices of the SE iPhone will drop. It’s still too expensive. Also, get rid of 64GB, please. It should start from 128GB
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bearxor Avatar
Bearxor
30 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Would be nice to see an iPhone SE+ with the 5.5” screen as well.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFather Avatar
MacFather
13 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Good news for Donald Trump.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Exciting! The low cost iPhones are great for many people, and bringing newer technology to them is always a nice thing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Premium1 Avatar
Premium1
22 minutes ago at 08:24 am
They should use the chasis for the X as the base for the SE model. Get rid of the dated look of the current SE. Apple is getting rid of the home button for pretty much everything else, might as well do it for the SE as well (or at least move it to the side in the power button like the ipad).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Juicy Box Avatar
Juicy Box
10 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Still on the 2016 SE, but thinking of replacing the aging device.

I think the 13 Mini would be a better choice, as the SE2 is bigger than the SE1. The 13 Mini is closer in size.

I think I would miss the Touch ID and home button though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iphone se 3 feature

iPhone SE 3 Rumored to Feature iPhone XR Design With Touch ID and Be Apple's Last LCD Smartphone

Friday October 22, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Apple's third-generation iPhone SE will feature an iPhone XR-like design with Touch ID and be the company's last iPhone with an LCD display, according to Chinese site MyDrivers. A machine translation of the report explains that the design of the third-generation iPhone SE is based on the iPhone XR, and will feature a Touch ID fingerprint scanner built into the side button, as well as an LCD...
Read Full Article158 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

Display Analyst: 4.7-Inch 5G 'iPhone SE Plus' Coming in 2022, iPhone SE 3 With Larger Display Planned for 2024

Monday October 25, 2021 5:14 pm PDT by
Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPhone SE that's set to be released in 2022, and a new rumor from display analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple will call this device the "iPhone SE Plus" even though it's not going to be getting a bigger display. Young says the upcoming iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display that's available in...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

Kuo: 2022 iPhone SE Will Be the 'Cheapest 5G iPhone Ever'

Wednesday June 23, 2021 9:19 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an updated version in the first half of 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note to investors. As he has said previously, the design of the new iPhone SE will be "roughly the same" as the existing SE, which is modeled after the iPhone 8. Kuo says that the new 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G, and it will include processor updates. The device will be...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone SE Cheapest 5G iPhone Feature

Apple Working on the Cheapest Ever 5G iPhone

Friday July 9, 2021 4:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on its cheapest 5G iPhone yet, according to the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple is planning to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE in 2022 that will feature 5G connectivity. The device will apparently be positioned as "the cheapest 5G iPhone ever." The current most affordable 5G-capable iPhone ...
Read Full Article
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

'iPhone SE 3' With A14 Bionic Chip and 5G Expected in First Half of 2022

Monday July 19, 2021 1:31 am PDT by
Apple plans to update the iPhone SE, its 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone, with an updated A14 Bionic processor from the iPhone 12 series in the first half of next year, according to a report from DigiTimes. DigiTimes' report follows in the footsteps of reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reported last month the iPhone SE would receive an updated processor and 5G capabilities in the first...
Read Full Article78 comments
iphonesefront

Kuo: Next iPhone SE Coming in Early 2022 With 5G and Processor Upgrades

Monday March 1, 2021 7:59 am PST by
The next-generation version of the iPhone SE won't appear until the first half of 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Early rumors had indicated that a third-generation iPhone SE could appear in the first half of 2021, but later rumors suggested it wouldn't appear until at least the second half of the year if not early in 2022. There have been rumors of a larger ...
Read Full Article67 comments
iPhone SE Hole Punch Feature

Next iPhone SE to Feature 4.7-Inch Display, 2023 Version to Have Hole Punch Full Screen Design

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:58 am PDT by
The next-generation iPhone SE that's set to launch in 2022 will feature the same 4.7-inch display as the current version, according to display analyst Ross Young. The existing iPhone SE is modeled after the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors suggesting that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" that could come out this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article176 comments
iPhone SE 2020 Side Cropped for Feature copy

Apple Quietly Removes 256GB iPhone SE Model From Online Store

Wednesday September 15, 2021 11:53 pm PDT by
Following updates to its product lineups this week, Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB capacity option for the iPhone SE. Prior to this week, the iPhone SE was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, but since Tuesday's "California streaming" event and subsequent product lineup rejig, only the first and second of those capacities are listed on Apple's online store. Pricing ...
Read Full Article92 comments
google pixel 5a

Google Announces Low-Cost 5G Pixel 5a Smartphone, Plans to Nix Chargers in Box Going Forward

Tuesday August 17, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
Google today announced the launch of the low-cost 5G Pixel 5a, a follow up to the Pixel 4a that debuted last year. At its $449 price point, the Pixel 5a most closely competes with the $399 iPhone SE, which is $50 cheaper, though it has a similar feature set to Apple's $699 iPhone 12 mini thanks to the inclusion of 5G. Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the iPhone SE that will ...
Read Full Article178 comments
iphone se 2020 red

Nikkei: 2022 iPhone SE to Feature A15 Chip, 5G, and 4.7-Inch Display

Tuesday July 20, 2021 8:25 pm PDT by
The next version of Apple's budget iPhone SE could arrive in the first half of 2022 and look very similar to the current design that's based on the iPhone 8, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. The main upgrades in the new model will be Apple's A15 chip that will appear first in the 2021 flagship iPhone 13 lineup, as well as 5G support provided by Qualcomm's X60 modem chip. Just...
Read Full Article101 comments