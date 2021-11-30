New iPhone SE Reportedly on Track for Release in First Quarter of 2022
Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.
As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:
In terms of product development, Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that the new iPhone SE will feature a similar design as the current model, which is based on the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, and thicker bezels. Kuo said key upgrades to the device would include 5G support and a faster processor — reportedly an A15 chip.
There have also been some rumors that Apple is working on a larger version of the iPhone SE, but that device is not expected to be released until 2023 or later.
The original iPhone SE was released in March 2016 and discontinued in September 2018. The second-generation iPhone SE launched in April 2020 and continues to be sold, with pricing set at $399 for 64GB of storage and $449 for 128GB of storage.
Top Rated Comments
I think the 13 Mini would be a better choice, as the SE2 is bigger than the SE1. The 13 Mini is closer in size.
I think I would miss the Touch ID and home button though.