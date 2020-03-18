New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more.
The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, the new MacBook Air delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.
More details to follow…
Also a very balanced line-up: dual-core i3 with 4MB cache, quad-core i5 with 6MB cache, quad-core i7 with 8MB cache. Incredibly fast LP-DDR4 memory and Iris Plus Graphics!
For those wondering, I think they put the i3-1000G4, i5-1030G7 and i7-1060G7 in this generation. These are 10nm CPU's with a 9 watt TDP.
* Retina display with True Tone
* 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor
* Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz
* Intel Iris Plus Graphics
* 8GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory
* 256GB SSD storage¹
* Magic Keyboard
* Touch ID
* Force Touch trackpad
* Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
$1529 for this with education discount
* Retina display with True Tone
* 1.2GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz
* 16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory
* 512GB SSD storage
* Intel Iris Plus Graphics
* Backlit Magic Keyboard - US English
* Touch ID
* Force Touch trackpad
* Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
iPad keyboard looks outstanding! Especially with the trackpad improvements they're showing on iPadOS 13.4
$299 for 11" and $349 for 12.9, and it doesn't indicate compatibility, I'm __assuming__ because of the smart connector and no changes to the form factor, it will work with 3rd gen pro models.
Check out this page - https://www.apple.com/ipad-keyboards/ for your answer, then consider discussing it in the ipad thread ?
Excellent! Same day buy for me :) I'll see you over there :D
What is the appeal of the air when the pro is so thin and cheap?
This is cheaper?