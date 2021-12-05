First Apple Mixed Reality Headset Rumored to Focus on Gaming, Media, and Communication
Apple's rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Concept render of Apple's rumored AR headset by
Antonio De Rosa
Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, outlined the broad use-cases that users can expect from the company's mixed reality headset in his weekly "Power On" newsletter
.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently explained that Apple is preparing to position its headset to be capable of replacing the iPhone in 10 years, but Gurman today clarified that the first-generation version of the device will not be a Mac, iPhone or iPad replacement from the start.
Instead, Gurman believes that the headset will focus on three "killer" features: gaming, media consumption, and communication.
Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.
A large number of details about the headset's hardware and specifications have now been reported, with the device rumored to feature a lightweight design, two main processors, two 4K micro LED displays, 15 optical modules, eye-tracking, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. Apple has filed a number of patents related to the device's potential software and while it is expected to feature a see-through AR mode, the anticipated software features Gurman outlined today are among the limited number of rumors around the device's functionality.
With Apple's mixed reality headset now "approaching liftoff," according to Morgan Stanley analysts, Kuo believes that the device will begin mass production in the second quarter of 2022 and launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information about the Apple's AR and VR plans, see our detailed roundup that outlines everything rumors and leaks say we can expect.
Top Rated Comments
4K pass through. You won’t be looking at the world with your eyes anymore, instead you’ll be viewing them through a a camera with augmented reality layer!
I’ll agree Mark has been talking this AR glasses for years alway saying release date yet never happening. This is like he’s advertising for Apple and I dislike this from him, even if it’s just my perception.
I feel like Gurman had nothing better to do today so he decided to make things up.
So I guess the target market is going to be the kids?
Is there even a big demand for it? Who said it’s coming to replace the iPhone ?
Gaming, media and communication sounds great in theory but let’s face it, there are several high end VR headsets out there for under $1000 (this Apple headset is rumored to be $2000+) and they have a much better ecosystem. PS5 VR will no doubt be $500, the next VR headset from Meta will no doubt be under $1000.
If Apple plans to charge this much they will need to do something groundbreaking. I’m skeptical but definitely looking forward to it. Especially as a developer.
Edit: it will also be interesting to see what happens to the mixed reality headset when the more streamlined Apple Glasses come out. Will they be merged into a single product or will Apple try to support both separately? Interesting times ahead.
After experiencing a few AR demos through my iPhone SE 2, as well as playing games on a PS4/PS VR setup, I can't wait to see what the future is going to be. I see a lot more potential for AR glasses than phones, tablets and watches. AR glasses are the only thing that do not require to be held with your hand(s) and have a huge display area that also doesn't require you to lose focus of what's around you. It's the merging of the digital world on top of the real physical world.
This rumoured headset, while expensive, is only the first step, like the first iPhone. Compare that first iPhone to what we have today. The future is coming a lot faster than most people think.