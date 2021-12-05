First Apple Mixed Reality Headset Rumored to Focus on Gaming, Media, and Communication

Apple's rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Concept render of Apple's rumored AR headset by Concept render of Apple's rumored AR headset by Antonio De Rosa

Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, outlined the broad use-cases that users can expect from the company's mixed reality headset in his weekly "Power On" newsletter

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently explained that Apple is preparing to position its headset to be capable of replacing the iPhone in 10 years, but Gurman today clarified that the first-generation version of the device will not be a Mac, iPhone or iPad replacement from the start.

Instead, Gurman believes that the headset will focus on three "killer" features: gaming, media consumption, and communication.

Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.

A large number of details about the headset's hardware and specifications have now been reported, with the device rumored to feature a lightweight design, two main processors, two 4K micro LED displays, 15 optical modules, eye-tracking, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. Apple has filed a number of patents related to the device's potential software and while it is expected to feature a see-through AR mode, the anticipated software features Gurman outlined today are among the limited number of rumors around the device's functionality.

With Apple's mixed reality headset now "approaching liftoff," according to Morgan Stanley analysts, Kuo believes that the device will begin mass production in the second quarter of 2022 and launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information about the Apple's AR and VR plans, see our detailed roundup that outlines everything rumors and leaks say we can expect.