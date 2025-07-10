Apple Updates Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

by

Apple today updated its trade-in values for some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.

2024 iPhone Boxes
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values for these devices in the United States, according to its website.

Many of the values decreased, but some others are unchanged, and iPhone 14 Pro Max and entry-level iPad values went up very slightly. In addition, Apple is no longer accepting 12-inch MacBook or Apple Watch Series 4 trade-ins.

iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values
iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $600 Up to $630
iPhone 15 Pro Up to $480 Up to $500
iPhone 15 Plus Up to $430 Up to $440
iPhone 15 Up to $380 Up to $400
iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $470 Up to $455
iPhone 14 Pro Up to $380 Up to $380
iPhone 14 Plus Up to $290 Up to $300
iPhone 14 Up to $270 Up to $290
iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $100 Up to $100
iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $360 Up to $370
iPhone 13 Pro Up to $300 Up to $300
iPhone 13 Up to $230 Up to $250
iPhone 13 mini Up to $200 Up to $200
iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $280
iPhone 12 Pro Up to $210 Up to $220
iPhone 12 Up to $160 Up to $170
iPhone 12 mini Up to $110 Up to $120
iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $180 Up to $180
iPhone 11 Pro Up to $150 Up to $150
iPhone 11 Up to $120 Up to $130
iPhone XS Max Up to $110 Up to $120
iPhone XS Up to $80 Up to $90
iPhone XR Up to $90 Up to $100
iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Plus Up to $60 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Up to $45 Up to $45

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values
iPad Pro Up to $710 Up to $710
iPad Air Up to $435 Up to $450
iPad Up to $190 Up to $185
iPad mini Up to $190 Up to $190

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values
MacBook Pro Up to $730 Up to $770
MacBook Air Up to $345 Up to $380
MacBook No longer accepted Up to $60
iMac Up to $290 Up to $295
iMac Pro Up to $360 Up to $385
Mac mini Up to $195 Up to $260
Mac Studio Up to $990 Up to $1140
Mac Pro Up to $530 Up to $550

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Model New Values Old Values
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $375 Up to $385
Apple Watch Series 9 Up to $150 Up to $150
Apple Watch Ultra Up to $285 Up to $295
Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $120 Up to $120
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $75 Up to $75
Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $85 Up to $85
Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $70 Up to $70
Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $50 Up to $50
Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $40 Up to $45
Apple Watch Series 4 No longer accepted Up to $30

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.

Tag: Apple Trade-In Guide

