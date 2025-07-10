Apple Updates Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More
Apple today updated its trade-in values for some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values for these devices in the United States, according to its website.
Many of the values decreased, but some others are unchanged, and iPhone 14 Pro Max and entry-level iPad values went up very slightly. In addition, Apple is no longer accepting 12-inch MacBook or Apple Watch Series 4 trade-ins.
iPhone
|iPhone Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Up to $600
|Up to $630
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Up to $480
|Up to $500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Up to $430
|Up to $440
|iPhone 15
|Up to $380
|Up to $400
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Up to $470
|Up to $455
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Up to $380
|Up to $380
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Up to $290
|Up to $300
|iPhone 14
|Up to $270
|Up to $290
|iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|Up to $100
|Up to $100
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $360
|Up to $370
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $300
|Up to $300
|iPhone 13
|Up to $230
|Up to $250
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $200
|Up to $200
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $280
|Up to $280
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $210
|Up to $220
|iPhone 12
|Up to $160
|Up to $170
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $110
|Up to $120
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $50
|Up to $50
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $180
|Up to $180
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $150
|Up to $150
|iPhone 11
|Up to $120
|Up to $130
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $110
|Up to $120
|iPhone XS
|Up to $80
|Up to $90
|iPhone XR
|Up to $90
|Up to $100
|iPhone X
|Up to $60
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Up to $60
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8
|Up to $45
|Up to $45
iPad
|iPad Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPad Pro
|Up to $710
|Up to $710
|iPad Air
|Up to $435
|Up to $450
|iPad
|Up to $190
|Up to $185
|iPad mini
|Up to $190
|Up to $190
Mac
|Mac Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|MacBook Pro
|Up to $730
|Up to $770
|MacBook Air
|Up to $345
|Up to $380
|MacBook
|No longer accepted
|Up to $60
|iMac
|Up to $290
|Up to $295
|iMac Pro
|Up to $360
|Up to $385
|Mac mini
|Up to $195
|Up to $260
|Mac Studio
|Up to $990
|Up to $1140
|Mac Pro
|Up to $530
|Up to $550
Apple Watch
|Apple Watch Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Up to $375
|Up to $385
|Apple Watch Series 9
|Up to $150
|Up to $150
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Up to $285
|Up to $295
|Apple Watch Series 8
|Up to $120
|Up to $120
|Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $75
|Up to $75
|Apple Watch Series 7
|Up to $85
|Up to $85
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Up to $70
|Up to $70
|Apple Watch SE (1st generation)
|Up to $50
|Up to $50
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Up to $40
|Up to $45
|Apple Watch Series 4
|No longer accepted
|Up to $30
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.
