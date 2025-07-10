Apple Updates Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today updated its trade-in values for some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.



The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values for these devices in the United States, according to its website.

Many of the values decreased, but some others are unchanged, and iPhone 14 Pro Max and entry-level iPad values went up very slightly. In addition, Apple is no longer accepting 12-inch MacBook or Apple Watch Series 4 trade-ins.



iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $600 Up to $630 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $480 Up to $500 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $430 Up to $440 iPhone 15 Up to $380 Up to $400 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $470 Up to $455 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $380 Up to $380 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $290 Up to $300 iPhone 14 Up to $270 Up to $290 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $100 Up to $100 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $360 Up to $370 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $300 Up to $300 iPhone 13 Up to $230 Up to $250 iPhone 13 mini Up to $200 Up to $200 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $280 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $210 Up to $220 iPhone 12 Up to $160 Up to $170 iPhone 12 mini Up to $110 Up to $120 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $180 Up to $180 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $150 Up to $150 iPhone 11 Up to $120 Up to $130 iPhone XS Max Up to $110 Up to $120 iPhone XS Up to $80 Up to $90 iPhone XR Up to $90 Up to $100 iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $60 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Up to $45 Up to $45

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values iPad Pro Up to $710 Up to $710 iPad Air Up to $435 Up to $450 iPad Up to $190 Up to $185 iPad mini Up to $190 Up to $190

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values MacBook Pro Up to $730 Up to $770 MacBook Air Up to $345 Up to $380 MacBook No longer accepted Up to $60 iMac Up to $290 Up to $295 iMac Pro Up to $360 Up to $385 Mac mini Up to $195 Up to $260 Mac Studio Up to $990 Up to $1140 Mac Pro Up to $530 Up to $550

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Model New Values Old Values Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $375 Up to $385 Apple Watch Series 9 Up to $150 Up to $150 Apple Watch Ultra Up to $285 Up to $295 Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $120 Up to $120 Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $75 Up to $75 Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $85 Up to $85 Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $70 Up to $70 Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $50 Up to $50 Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $40 Up to $45 Apple Watch Series 4 No longer accepted Up to $30

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.