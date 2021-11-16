Apple AR Headset 'Approaching Liftoff' as Development Mirrors Period Before Apple Watch Launch

Apple's development of its rumored augmented reality (AR) headset is beginning to mirror the period before the launch of the Apple Watch, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature yellow
In a note to investors, seen by Investor's Business Daily, Morgan Stanley analysts explained that after years of building expertise and a number of setbacks, Apple's long-awaited AR headset is "approaching liftoff." This is evidenced by the fact that Apple's AR project is purportedly beginning to match the development of the Apple Watch before its announcement in late 2014.

The company has published a huge number of patents related to augmented reality and virtual reality, including hardware, input mechanisms, and user interfaces. Now, "Apple's patent portfolio is beginning to mirror the period prior to the Watch launch."

Ahead of the Apple Watch's unveiling in 2014, Apple heavily patented the technology behind the device, including iPhone connectivity and sensors, pedometer functionality and step detection, low-power Bluetooth, and more. While MacRumors has been covering many of Apple's patents over a decade, there has been a noticeable uptick in patent filings related to head-mounted displays in recent times.

For example, today, Apple was granted a patent for wrist-based devices, such as the Apple Watch, "to produce a virtual representation of the hands or otherwise be used to receive and interpret gestures as user input" in a head-mounted display.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that while Apple has faced difficulties with the development of its AR technology, the project is steadily nearing launch:

The enormity of the technical challenge — compressing daylong battery, 5G, compute, cameras, lidar, projectors and wave guide lenses into a lightweight, attractive pair of glasses — is hard to overstate, but we are approaching liftoff.

The note added that "Apple's entry into the eyewear market will be the game changer for all participants as the technology gets normalized and popularized."

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple's "mixed reality" headset will launch in late 2022 to early 2023, with a separate smart glasses device following between 2023 and 2025.

Top Rated Comments

nwcs Avatar
nwcs
3 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Like so many of these products it makes for a great demo but little inroads into usefulness.
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
6 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Wouldn’t be surprised to see this thing completely takeover WWDC next year, just like how the original iPhone completely took over MacWorld in 2007.
Especially if all of the software updates for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and the watch are going to be quite minor.
Could easily see them blasting through that in 30 minutes or so, and then dedicating an entire 90 minutes to these glasses.
And then them launching sometime between December 2022 and April 2023.
Originally I thought that they might announce it at the September event like the first Apple Watch, but I think these will have a major, major focus on developers which the Apple Watch never did, so WWDC would be the perfect opportunity.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
4 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Looks like it will be released next year. I’m not sure what the demand looks like
Cosmosent Avatar
Cosmosent
2 minutes ago at 08:28 am

Wouldn’t be surprised to see this thing completely takeover WWDC next year, just like how the original iPhone completely took over MacWorld in 2007.
Especially if all of the software updates for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and the watch are going to be quite minor.
Could easily see them blasting through that in 30 minutes or so, and then dedicating an entire 90 minutes to these glasses.
And then them launching sometime between December 2022 and April 2023.
Originally I thought that they might announce it at the September event like the first Apple Watch, but I think these will have a major, major focus on developers which the Apple Watch never did, so WWDC would be the perfect opportunity.
Any App Dev who develops for Apple's AR Headset will ALSO, almost certainly, develop for Meta's AR Headset !

BIG difference vs ANY other market Apple has ever tried to get into !

Zuck will do whatever Meta needs to do try to dominate the market !

I'm NOT sure we've seen that before in ANY area Apple has competed !
