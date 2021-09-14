Apple VR Headset May Feature High Resolution Micro OLED Display With 3,000ppi

by

Apple's rumored virtual reality (VR) headset may feature a high resolution micro OLED display with up to 3,000 pixels-per-inch, according to Korea's The Elec.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature orange
Apple has reportedly requested a sample of a display component called a fine metal mask (FMM) from the South Korean company APS Holdings. Apple has specifically requested samples of an FMM that can deliver 3,000ppi high-resolution displays for use in virtual reality (VR) headsets, the report explains.

The company is expected to test the FMM sample to see if it is suitable for use in the mass-production of a VR device. An FMM is a metal material board used to deposit the red, green, and blue organic materials and form pixels in the production of OLED panels.

APS Holdings has developed an FMM with a more advanced laser patterning technique that can deliver much higher resolution micro OLED displays. The current FMMs used in the production of OLED displays for smartphones offer up to 600ppi with a wet etching technique, but APS Holdings' laser patterning FMM has much smaller holes to make 3,000ppi possible. Laser patterning is therefore said to be Apple's preferred manufacturing technique for the rumored headset's display.

APS Holdings' panel is also an RGB panel, rather than the white panel commonly used in OLED displays, meaning that it does not need a color filter. A micro OLED display also offers some additional advantages, such as pixel sizes in the range of four to 20 micrometers, compared to 40 to 300 micrometers with standard OLED panels. Moreover, micro OLED has a much faster microseconds response time which is also expected to make it more suitable for VR and augmented reality (AR) applications.

It has repeatedly been reported that Apple is attempting to develop advanced micro OLED displays for its VR and AR devices, but this is the first indication about the resolution that the company is seemingly aiming for with these products. The reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that micro OLED displays will enable a "see-through AR experience," as well as VR experiences.

Top Rated Comments

djcerla Avatar
djcerla
39 minutes ago at 05:37 am

I am getting very excited for this product. It has potential to be more impactful in my life, especially in work, than the original iPhone, which is saying a lot.
And of course it will be mocked like crazy at Gen 1.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AirunJae Avatar
AirunJae
23 minutes ago at 05:52 am

Like for software developers? Either way, I guess you mean you don’t see it being so much for general consumers. I think this headset, depending on a number of factors, could be a game changer for general consumers if for nothing more than making monitors obsolete, but also for a lot niche type applications, I’m thinking in content creation particularly. Also games and other reality experiences could be for the general consumer.
No, I don't see this as being so much for general consumers. Most VR stuff is game-oriented, and that's just not Apple's wheelhouse. I see this as more likely being for software developers to create things for their AR glasses. But who knows, it's all speculation at this point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
8 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Seems like it will take quite some more time before it is available to buy
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BugHunter Avatar
BugHunter
43 minutes ago at 05:33 am

people are still using VR headsets? that's so... 2018?
So the headsets you have to hook into your computer with a long cable have gone out of popularity a lot (not that they were that practical in the first place - but they were a lot of fun).

The stand-alone headsets that don't need a computer, wires or tracking stations are pretty damn amazing though - see Oculus Quest 1 & 2.
I can put the headset on (from sleep state) and be playing Beat Saber in a matter of seconds and the tracking is perfect.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subjonas Avatar
subjonas
42 minutes ago at 05:33 am
3000 ppi OLED seems crazy, but either way I am getting very excited for this product. It has potential to be more impactful in my life, especially in work, than the original iPhone, which is saying a lot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subjonas Avatar
subjonas
32 minutes ago at 05:44 am

Seems interesting, but I wonder if this is going to be more of a developer tool than a device sold to the public.
Like for software developers? Either way, I guess you mean you don’t see it being so much for general consumers. I think this headset, depending on a number of factors, could be a game changer for general consumers if for nothing more than making monitors obsolete, but also for a lot niche type applications, I’m thinking in content creation particularly. Also games and other reality experiences could be for the general consumer.


Is there any existing software that would use the goggles?
Not sure what software exists for AR right now, but of course there’s a ton of VR software. I imagine Apple would release the headset with their own AR software, including an sdk for third parties.
Edit- oh wait, there’s AR on the iPhone like the measuring app, the ikea app, and Pokémon go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

