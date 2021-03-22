Kuo: Apple Aiming to Keep Mixed Reality Headset's Weight Under 150 Grams

by

Apple is planning to adopt a hybrid Fresnel lens design for its mixed reality headset, a move that will improve optical performance while allowing for a broad field of view and keeping the headset's weight under 150 grams (a third of a pound), according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by MacRumors.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature yellow
Kuo notes that most virtual reality headsets use Fresnel lenses, first invented some 200 years ago to focus lighthouse beams, to enable ultra-short focal lengths, but that these headsets typically weigh 300–400 grams or more with bulky form factors.

Mixed-reality headsets like the one Apple is rumored to be developing for a launch next year can get away with thinner and lighter designs, as the lenses can be simpler with a smaller field of view (FOV) due to the less immersive experience compared to true virtual reality.

Balancing these requirements of field of view, form factor, and weight is "one of the critical design issues" in the complicated optical design of these headsets.

Kuo says that Apple is aiming to use a hybrid Fresnel lens composed of three stacked Fresnel lenses to achieve a thin and light design with enhanced optical performance. With each headset using a total of six Fresnel lenses (one stack of three per eye), Kuo says Apple will use lightweight plastic lenses with customized materials and coatings to match the light transmission of glass.

The purpose of this design is to improve FOV and reduce weight and thickness. We believe that Apple will use a hybrid Fresnel lens design further to enhance the Fresnel lens's optical performance (e.g., improve vignetting and optical artifacts), and each hybrid Fresnel lens comprises three stacked Fresnel lenses.

We believe that Apple's design will achieve a better balance between HMD’s FOV and form factor.

The lightweight lenses are said to be primarily supplied by Young Optics with Genius Electronic Optical also pitching in, but they won't come cheaply and will contribute to a high overall price for the headset that some rumors have pegged as in the $3,000 range.

Kuo and other sources have claimed that Apple has multiple mixed-reality products in its pipeline, starting with this initial headset rumored for a mid-2022 debut. A much smaller and lighter set of augmented reality glasses is rumored for around 2025.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities

Top Rated Comments

shurcooL Avatar
shurcooL
6 minutes ago at 08:55 pm
How can we find this believable when AirPods Max are 384.8 grams?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article17 comments
maxresdefault

Handy iPhone and iPad Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday March 19, 2021 12:31 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 13, Apple introduced Shortcuts support and the Shortcuts app, adding a whole range of new functionality to the iPhone. Shortcuts have continued to be popular since their debut, and in iOS 14, the addition of Home screen widgets made it even easier to get to your Shortcuts, so we thought we'd round up some of our most useful Shortcut options for iPhone and iPad. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article43 comments
iphone 11 pro charger

Apple Fined $2 Million in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple has been slapped with a near $2 million fine in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over violations of the Consumer Law Code due to the lack of a charger in the box for newer iPhones, Brazilian tech news outlet Tilt reports. Procon-SP, São Paulo's consumer protection agency, decided to fine Apple following intense scrutiny over the decision to remove the power adapter from the boxes of...
Read Full Article653 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED yellow

Top Stories: iPad Pro With Thunderbolt?, Intel Mocks M1 Macs, iMac Pro Officially Discontinued

Saturday March 20, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're past the halfway point of March with no sign of an Apple media event, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing an event or simply some product launches via press release in the coming weeks, as rumors of upcoming products continue to circulate. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Perhaps the biggest news topic this week was Justin Long of Apple's "Get a Mac" ad...
Read Full Article11 comments
homepod mini heat sensor ifixit

HomePod Mini Features Dormant Temperature and Humidity Sensor That Could Be Activated in a Future Software Update

Monday March 22, 2021 3:31 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini includes a dormant hidden sensor that can measure temperature and humidity, potentially providing the means to power upcoming features that could arrive in a future software update, according to Bloomberg. Humidity and temperature sensor from a HomePod mini. Source: iFixit (via Bloomberg). From Mark Gurman's report: The company has internally discussed using the sensor...
Read Full Article85 comments
imac 21 ssds discontinued

Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD Configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:15 am PDT by
Just hours after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac. Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options. Apple has now...
Read Full Article381 comments
google nest hub max

Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

Monday March 22, 2021 8:16 am PDT by
In a report today focused on an unactivated temperature/humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras." This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo...
Read Full Article186 comments
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article87 comments
imac pro after effects

iMac Pro Officially Discontinued, Removed From Apple's Site and No Longer Available for Purchase

Friday March 19, 2021 1:24 pm PDT by
The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued as of this afternoon, with the machine no longer available for purchase from the online Apple Store. The iMac Pro went out of stock in the United States and other countries earlier today, and now, the iMac Pro page has been removed entirely from Apple's website. With the iMac Pro page eliminated, there is no longer an option to buy an iMac...
Read Full Article180 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Apple Event in April? Recapping the Latest iPad Pro, AirPods, and AirTags Rumors

Thursday March 18, 2021 8:41 am PDT by
It's been a whirlwind of a month for Apple rumors. First, we heard from leaker Jon Prosser that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was ruled out by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Once that date passed, Prosser and other leakers then suggested there would be an Apple Event on March 23, which is seemingly not happening either. With attention now shifting to April, we've put together...
Read Full Article63 comments