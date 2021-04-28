Apple Reports 2Q 2021 Results: $23.6B Profit on $89.6B Revenue, Record Mac and Services Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter of 2021, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year.

For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $89.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.6 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $58.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.2 billion, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.



Apple set new all-time records for Mac and Services revenue for the quarter, while overall revenue set a March quarter record.

Gross margin for the quarter was 42.5 percent, compared to 38.4 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 67 percent of revenue. Apple also declared an increased dividend payment of $0.22 per share, up from $0.205 per share. The dividend is payable May 13 to shareholders of record as of May 10.

"This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we're keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we'll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years."

As has been the case for over a year now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in June, as considerable uncertainty surrounding the global health situation's impact remains.



Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q2 2021 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh



