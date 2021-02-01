Apple TV+ Sees Record Weekend Viewership With 'Palmer' Launch

Apple TV+ saw its most-watched weekend since ‌Apple TV+‌ launched, according to information company insiders shared with Variety. With the release of Justin Timberlake movie "Palmer" on Friday, ‌Apple TV+‌ saw a 33 percent increase over average viewer numbers.

play

New seasons of M. Night Shyamalan show "Servant" contributed, as did "Dickinson" based on the life of American poet Emily Dickinson and recently released Israeli show "Losing Alice."

"Palmer" is described a story of "redemption, acceptance, and love," and so far, it has a 75 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together-and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Along with Justin Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and newcomer Ryder Allen. The screenplay was written by Cheryl Guerriero, and it is directed by actor Fisher Stevens.

Apple over the weekend spent $25 million to purchase another new movie, "CODA." The film stars actress Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing individual in her deaf family. As her high school years come to an end, Ruby is torn between staying at home to help family or heading off to college to pursue her dreams.

‌Apple TV+‌ still has a lot of free viewers, as Apple just recently announced plans to extend all ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ free trials until July 2021, giving people more time to watch the available original content before making a decision on whether to subscribe. ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ has been available for free since November 2019 for those who purchased an eligible Apple device in September 2019 or later.

Without the free trial, ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple is currently crediting paid subscribers as well. ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ is available on iPhone, iPad, Macs, Apple TV, consoles, and other set-top boxes, as well as smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.